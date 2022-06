The summer sizzle came on suddenly this weekend. Hot air lurking to our south across Texas and Oklahoma surged into the area over the weekend, peaking on Sunday with our hottest temperatures of the year so far. Highs across Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri were in the mid-90s with heat indices in the 105 to 110° range. Leftover clouds and showers kept temperatures a little cooler across Central Missouri close to where a warm front was located.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO