Pop Up Picnic in the Park Couple Date Night+ 5 Love Languages (Self-Guided)

A Gigantic Grizzly Casually Sits Next To A Fisherman, And He Doesn't Flinch. Can you imagine spotting a grizzly when you’re out enjoying nature? It would be heart-racing enough to spot one from a distance but one that casually walks next to your outdoor chairs, literally feet from you?
A tragedy has once again struck Atlanta’s Dancing Dolls community. Diana Williams, the owner of Dancing Dolls, took to Facebook to post a heart-wrenching tribute to a member of her dancing team of the hit lifetime show ‘Bring It,’ which aired for five seasons, confirming that Dyshea Upshaw passed away after an accident.
Comments / 0