CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Carmel is deploying a high-tech vehicle to look for road deficiencies, both seen and unseen. “I’m told that every tenth of a second, it is taking video, first of all. Then when there are defects, there is an analysis that is done via software and AI,” or artificial intelligence, said Carmel City Councilman Jeff Worrell.

CARMEL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO