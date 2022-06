>City Parks Officials Give Advice on Spotted Lanternfly Bugs. (Harrisburg, PA) -- City parks officials say this year's lanternfly season will be just as bad last year's. They also say the best way to deal with the bugs is simply to kill them. Harrisburg's parks department is handing out free tree traps to catch the insects that include both the circle and sticky band type of traps. They can be picked up at the Harrisburg Public Safety office or at the Reservoir Park Mansion.

