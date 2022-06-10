ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NC

Camden eyes hiring county manager in July

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Row3p_0g69J9YD00

CAMDEN — Camden commissioners’ nearly year-long search for a new county manager is about to end and County Manager Ken Bowman’s retirement is about to become real.

Camden Board of Commissioners Chairman Ross Munro said this week that the county commissioners have made an offer to a new county manager candidate, and that candidate has accepted the offer.

Details of a contract are still being worked out but a decision to hire the new county manager is expected at the county commissioners’ regular meeting in July.

“This has been a long, long, long, hard search,” Munro said.

Bowman announced last summer he planned to retire in early November 2021. But after the search for his replacement stalled, Bowman, who had relocated with his wife to Danville, Virginia, agreed to continue working remotely as Camden’s manager, making trips to the county as needed through December.

The county received 14 applications for the manager’s position this past fall and two offers were made but neither candidate ended up accepting the job at that time.

Without any movement in its manager search, Camden commissioners elected to continue the arrangement with Bowman through January, and then in February said the county and Bowman would continue working together until a new manager was hired.

Bowman told The Daily Advance after commissioners’ meeting Monday night that the meeting would be the last one he would attend in person.

Munro said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected commissioners’ search for Bowman’s successor.

The housing market has been another challenge right now, he said.

“People don’t want to move,” he said.

Munro said he is keeping his fingers crossed for the July meeting. If not, the new county manager will be installed shortly after that, he said.

Camden commissioners recognized Bowman for his service at Monday’s meeting, presenting him a token of appreciation for his more than 5 years of service as county manager.

“You have been a wonderful county manager,” Munro told Bowman at the meeting.

Comments / 0

Related
13News Now

Virginia Beach voters can expect changes at the polls in November

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you live in Virginia Beach, you will see some changes in how you vote in the next election Specifically, who you can vote for. "The very distinctive change is that we are no longer where you can vote for everyone all over the city. You have to vote for the person who lives or resides in your district," Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten said at an information session on Thursday.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WNCT

Soil changes slow Washington police station progress

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Construction on Washington’s new police station will take up to a month longer than anticipated. Contractors working on the Washington Police Department’s future home at the corner of Bridge and Second streets have submitted to city officials a change order for additional costs and an extension of the contract length. The […]
WASHINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Camden, NC
Government
City
Camden, NC
coastalreview.org

Federation, Coastal Environmental expand shell recycling

NEWPORT — The Coastal Environmental Partnership is working with the North Carolina Coastal Federation to help ramp up oyster shell recycling throughout Craven and Pamlico counties. It’s illegal to dispose of oyster shell in North Carolina landfills. The Coastal Federation’s Recycling for Reefs program collects recycled oyster shells and...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Beach Nourishment update: Kill Devil Hills

(Town of Kill Devil Hills) The beach construction for Kill Devil Hills’ nourishment project is anticipated to begin on Monday, June 13. The project will only be taking place from the north town line south to Prospect Avenue – which is approximately 2.6 miles of our Town. The project is proposed to start around First Street and move south then turn back north. It is anticipated that our Town’s project will last approximately 25-35 days.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Bowman
outerbanksvoice.com

How one book disappeared from Dare school libraries

In November 2021, print and digital copies of a 2015 historical young adult novel, Out of Darkness by Ashley Hope Perez, were removed from Dare County Schools high school libraries. The book has remained off the shelves since. The book was removed by Dare County Schools Superintendent John Farrelly after...
DARE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement
proptalk.com

48 Hours in Coinjock, NC: The Accidental Tourists

After an unplanned stop in Coinjock, NC, while on the ICW, the author learns how boat mechanics and marinas can quite literally save the day. In the boating life there is nothing like the sound of silence. Sailors always anticipate and appreciate that moment when the sails are raised and full and the engine is shut down. The smooth and quiet acceleration inevitably brings a smile.
COINJOCK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

40th Annual Rogallo Kite Festival at Jockey’s Ridge

Francis Rogallo was a NASA scientist and inventor of the flexible wing. His inventions started the sport of hang gliding and his designs have carried over into the development of stunt kites, power kites, and hang gliders that are flown today. We invite you to join us and fly a kite at the 40th Annual Rogallo Kite Festival to celebrate Francis Rogallo and his many accomplishments.
NAGS HEAD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WITN

POLICE: Teen threatens to burn down Ayden Elementary School

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville teenager is in jail after police say she threatened to burn down her sister’s school. Ayden police have charged Noreanna Staton with communicating threat of mass violence on educational property, communicating threats, and resisting public officer. It happened Thursday morning at Ayden Elementary...
AYDEN, NC
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
325
Followers
577
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy