Camden eyes hiring county manager in July

CAMDEN — Camden commissioners’ nearly year-long search for a new county manager is about to end and County Manager Ken Bowman’s retirement is about to become real.

Camden Board of Commissioners Chairman Ross Munro said this week that the county commissioners have made an offer to a new county manager candidate, and that candidate has accepted the offer.

Details of a contract are still being worked out but a decision to hire the new county manager is expected at the county commissioners’ regular meeting in July.

“This has been a long, long, long, hard search,” Munro said.

Bowman announced last summer he planned to retire in early November 2021. But after the search for his replacement stalled, Bowman, who had relocated with his wife to Danville, Virginia, agreed to continue working remotely as Camden’s manager, making trips to the county as needed through December.

The county received 14 applications for the manager’s position this past fall and two offers were made but neither candidate ended up accepting the job at that time.

Without any movement in its manager search, Camden commissioners elected to continue the arrangement with Bowman through January, and then in February said the county and Bowman would continue working together until a new manager was hired.

Bowman told The Daily Advance after commissioners’ meeting Monday night that the meeting would be the last one he would attend in person.

Munro said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected commissioners’ search for Bowman’s successor.

The housing market has been another challenge right now, he said.

“People don’t want to move,” he said.

Munro said he is keeping his fingers crossed for the July meeting. If not, the new county manager will be installed shortly after that, he said.

Camden commissioners recognized Bowman for his service at Monday’s meeting, presenting him a token of appreciation for his more than 5 years of service as county manager.

“You have been a wonderful county manager,” Munro told Bowman at the meeting.