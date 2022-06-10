US Chamber of Commerce summit swag Made in China

Made in China: Swag given out by the US Chamber of Commerce was produced in the People's Republic /AFP

The swag bag dished out by the American Chamber of Commerce to promote US industry at an international summit isn't quite on message -- with some gifts bearing the slogan "Made in China."

Delegates and hangers-on at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this week are being plied with all manner of freebies and samples from various groups wanting to push their agenda.

A sideline gathering dubbed the "CEO Summit" has seen the great and the good from industry and politics mount the stage to talk about how business can help to boost development in impoverished parts of Central and South America.

Attendees, who have included Google boss Sundar Pichai, US President Joe Biden and Meta number three Nick Clegg, have been able to avail themselves of a blue bag of goodies provided by hosts the American Chamber of Commerce.

But a closer inspection reveals that its contents are not exactly born in the USA.

An insulated metal drinking bottle in the bag is stamped with a capitalized CHINA on the bottom, denoting its origin in the People's Republic.

And while delegates might welcome the free pair of shades to stop them squinting under California's perpetually sunny skies, the "Made in China" message on the label isn't quite living the American dream.

The US Chamber of Commerce, which describes itself as a "non-profit membership organization representing the unified interests of US business," did not immediately respond to a request for comment.