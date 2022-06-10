UT Gardens is all a buzz: 2022 Art in the Garden Exhibit returns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 2022 Art in the Garden Exhibit is all the buzz at UT Gardens. Roughly 80 local artists decorated bee sculptures and this year kids joined in on the fun.

This year’s theme highlights why bees are important to the environment and it’s the first-year organizers included a kids’ exhibit. The children’s art pieces are on display in the Children’s Garden. Each piece has an artist statement that explains the artist’s creative process.

The UT Gardens interim director says it’s a perfect pairing of plants and art.

“We just want to provide a forum for these artists to have a place to showcase their work, and then we benefit by having these wonderful pieces of art to enhance our own beautiful space,” said James Newburn.

Newburn says art leads the eye, so they pay special attention to placement. They want the art to blend in with its surroundings and bring out the background. Newburn calls the gardens a “living museum” of plants.

“The UT Gardens are a place of learning, education, and beauty. They’re open to the public. It’s a free resource and we invite you to come in and enjoy and learn while you are here,” said Newburn.

The exhibits will be on display throughout the summer and in September there will be an online auction to find new homes for the artwork.

The money raised goes back into the garden’s operating budget, which helps maintain the grounds and keep admission free.

