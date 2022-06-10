Uplifting through music: Mr Milton and his educational legacy at Cummings High School

It is rare that someone makes as much of an impact on their community like Gregory Milton has.

Mr. Milton, as he is known in the classroom, works to uplift his students and develop them into good people rather than just focusing on the way they sound. Going to Cummings High School himself, Milton pours his heart and soul into the band program, advocating for them and working tirelessly to provide them with valuable opportunities.

Through his work and drive during his time as band director for both Cummings High School and Broadview Middle School, Milton recently secured funding for new instruments which are going to replace the old, dented and taped together ones the band is often seen playing on. He has also been able to take the band to play for Boston College in the ACC Women’s basketball tournament, giving them a glimpse of what music might be like at the next level.

Despite accomplishing a great deal and building powerful relationships with his students, Milton isn’t done yet. He wants to provide the band with the new uniforms, replacing the jeans and sweatshirts that they are wearing now. He also wants to be able to take the band on an overnight trip to show them what they are capable of and give them a memory that will stick with them for the rest of their lives.

When not at school working with the band, Milton is truly encapsulating what it means to be a family man. Always supporting his wife Tracey in her job as owner of A New Look Salon, or mowing the lawn with his niece in his lap, Milton makes time to show people how important they are.

Following in the footsteps of both his uncle and father, Milton graduated from the Duke University Divinity school in 2018. Being a lifelong learner and intrinsically motivated to serve his community, he now serves as the senior pastor at the Antioch United Church of Christ in Henderson, NC where he gets to touch the lives every week of those in his congregation.

Being an impactful and compassionate leader in his community, Milton has touched the lives of countless people. Not thinking twice about his decision to serve others, he sees it as just part of his purpose.