Baltimore, MD

The Lamar Jackson mystery continues, with three potential explanations

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRavens quarterback Lamar Jackson, whether he intends to or not, continues to maintain one of the biggest mysteries in the NFL. He’s eligible for a massive second contract, the Ravens are ready to give him one, but he won’t engage them in negotiations. Meanwhile, he’s boycotting offseason...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 3

