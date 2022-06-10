ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Fundraising dance planned for restoration of The Printery in Atascadero

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkdGb_0g69Gozu00

An historic building in Atascadero is in need of renovations and a fundraiser is planned for this week.

The 1915 Garden Party Dance is on Friday and The Printery grounds will be decorated.

Tickets are $10 in advance and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

The money will go toward the Atascadero Printery Foundation and the planned revitalization of the building.

"There will be some great food and drinks for purchase. We want everyone to come and have a really… a nice warm evening under the stars and everybody dance,” said Karen McNamara, president of the Atascadero Printery Foundation.

The dance is happening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $12 at the door.

Comments / 0

Related
EnjoySLO

9th Annual Mac and Cheese Fest: Avila Beach

The Mac is back! It’s time to celebrate the 9th Annual Mac and Cheese Fest on Saturday, June 18th, from 2pm – 6pm at the Avila Beach Golf Resort!. All of your favorite Central Coast Restaurants will go head to head for the title of, “Best Mac and Cheese on the Central Coast!” There will be Mac and Cheese, wine tasting, cocktail sampling, games and more! Plus, live music! Don’t miss the fight for the title of best mac and cheese on the Central Coast! This is a 21+ event. Proceeds from the 9th Annual Mac and Cheese Fest will be donated to AGM Community Partners!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Atascadero, CA
Atascadero, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Mcnamara
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s Hook & Press Realizing Donut Dreams

Four years ago, when John Burnett and Denisse Salinas opened Hook & Press in the shared Mosaic Locale space on State Street, they were constantly selling out of their gourmet donuts due to high demand and a tiny kitchen. The demand persists, but now they’re now able to satisfy even more fans, having moved in April to a much larger location in La Arcada Court on East Figueroa Street. Formerly home to Jeannine’s, this new home for Hook & Press is helping the owners realize their sugar-laden dreams, with 3,000 square feet of space that includes a full kitchen, a merchandise department, and espresso bar.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KSBW.com

Cyclist in Santa Ynez chased down by angry zebra

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. — A cyclist going through a mountain range in California'sCentral Coast ran into an unexpected foe: a seemingly angry zebra. Noozhawk in Santa Barbara reported Monday that Marcos Chavez, a 48-year-old bike rider from the small beachside town of Carpinteria, was biking down a familiar route for a routine 4-hour trek.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
KGET

Bakersfield baby fights rare genetic disease

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 3 years ago, we introduced you to baby Nathan Aguirre who was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder with no known treatment or cure. On Sunday, a few small Bakersfield businesses organized a fundraiser to Aguirre fight back against this disease. It might just look like a normal fundraiser to help […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Garden Party
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for June 6-8

Michael Barden Ellison, age 85, of Paso Robles, California passed away on June 6. Mrs. Dorothy Mae Johanson, age 96, of Paso Robles, California passed away on June 7. Harold Edward Chamberlin Jr., age 84, of Templeton, California passed away on June 8. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
kprl.com

SLO Co Covid Update 06.10.2022

Despite all the shots and boosters, San Luis Obispo county health department reports 660 new cases of covid in the past week. 162 new cases in San Luis Obispo. 82 at the Men’s Colony. And 79 in Paso Robles. Four more deaths reported, although they don’t say what other...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy