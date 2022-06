This article was written for our sponsor, MyFutureNC. HBCUs, or Historically Black Colleges and Universities, are schools that were founded to primarily serve Black Americans. While HBCUs only make up an estimated 3% of colleges and universities in the country, around 10% of all Black students are enrolled in one, and they produce 44% of all Black 4-year North Carolina college graduates.

