Tampa, FL

Florida woman charged in online robbery scheme that led to brother’s death

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida woman has been charged with second-degree murder after she attempted to lure a potential victim into a robbery through a dating app, a move that backfired when the man fatally shot her brother, authorities said.

Tat’yana Mekeva Gaston, 23, of Tampa, was arrested June 3 and charged with second-degree murder by a person other than the person engaged in robbery, according to Hillsborough County online court records.

Gaston was released from the Hillsborough County Jail hours later after posting $15,000 bail, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gaston connected with a person on BLK, a dating app, posing as a 22-year-old woman named “Jada,” the Tampa Bay Times reported. She asked the man, who was not named in court documents, to meet her at a Tampa apartment complex, where her brother, Jermon Kennard, 18, was waiting nearby to rob the person, according to the newspaper, which cited court records.

“Things can go sideways, and you can face extremely serious charges,” Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Crystal Clark said, according to WTSP-TV. “That’s the case here.”

Kennard was masked and threatened the man with a knife, the Times reported. The man shot Kennard with a gun that was concealed in his waistband, according to the newspaper. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died of gunshot wounds to his head and chest, according to online court records.

According to his obituary, Kennard was finishing his senior year at Carver Exceptional Center. He turned 18 on April 10.

The man has not been charged, WTSP reported.

Gaston was charged under a Florida statute that states when a person is killed in a felony or in an attempted felony, such as a robbery, anyone involved in the crime can be charged with murder.

“If you’re involved in the commission of a crime, whether you pull the trigger or not, you can still face charges,” Clark said, according to the television station. “And that appears to be the case here.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

