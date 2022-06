BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...The National Weather Service in Portland OR has issued a Flood. Warning for the following river in Oregon and Washington... Columbia River at Vancouver affecting Clark and Multnomah. Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The...

