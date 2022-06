Regarding Thunder Rosa's absence from AEW Dynamite this week, we can confirm that she's sidelined with an illness and was off of the tapings on Wednesday. Whatculture reported that there was frustration on her side of things, which is something we've also heard ourselves. We're told that completely separate of the situation where she was under the weather, there was no plan for her to appear live on the Los Angeles Dynamite. Instead, she was booked for a backstage segment.

