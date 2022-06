One Japanese diver has been best friends with the same wrasse fish for 25 years – and this is not a fairytale, guys. This friendship with animal is for real. Hiroyuki Arakawa has been entrusted to oversee one of the Shinto religion’s shrines called torii, which is located beneath the surface of Japan’s Tateyama Bay. Over the decades, he got to know marine creatures and sea fishes who live around the shrine, and, most importantly, became buddies with a friendly Asian sheepshead wrasse named Yoriko. Their beautiful relationship was captured on a viral video, in which we see Arakawa’s custom of greeting the big with a kiss.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO