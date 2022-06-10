Dunwoody’s First Panda Express Opens June 14

American Chinese chain Panda Express is celebrating the grand opening of its first location in Dunwoody with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 , a company spokesperson tells What Now Atlanta.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m., the Dunwoody community and city officials are invited to the new Panda Express, at 4724 Ashford Dunwoody Road, with the first 88 guests will receiving “a surprise gift” with a variety of Panda Express merchandise and “a coupon to try fan-favorite dishes” including Orange Chicken, Honey Sesame Chicken Breast, and Wok-Fired Shrimp.

“Our entire Panda team is grateful to serve the Dunwoody community by providing new jobs and supporting local organizations through food donations and fundraising opportunities,” Shanshan Zhang , Panda Express Area Coach of Operations, said in a prepared statement. “We hope to be a lasting part of the community and welcome all guests into our doors to try our American Chinese favorites.”

Although the spokesperson did not specify how many people the new location will employ, they said Panda is currently offering a starting wage of $15 per hour for all front of house hires, as well as $17 per hour for all new back of house hires.

“The new Dunwoody location will create multiple employment opportunities for local residents, offering one of the highest starting wages in the restaurant industry and comprehensive benefits,” the spokesperson said. “A majority of Panda General Managers earn $100,000 annually. Since 2021, Panda has hired over 40,000 new associates and continues to hire more. Associates will grow professionally, personally, and financially at Panda, as the company provides a wide range of training programs, as well as professional and personal development courses through the University of Panda. “

