Sun Valley Realtors honors two local veterans

By Steve Kirch
kmvt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Sun Valley Realtors honored and thanked two air force veterans in Blaine County on Thursday by giving back and doing some much-needed work around their home....

kmvt

Minidoka National Historic Site honoring 80th anniversary

HUNT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Minidoka National Historic Site is continuing to honor the 80th anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066 and the construction of Minidoka Relocation Camp. Throughout the summer, the National Parks Service and Friends of Minidoka will be hosting tours and events... sharing the stories...
MINIDOKA, ID
kmvt

Southern Idaho Pride hosts annual Pride Fest

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A week of celebration, unity and acceptance in Southern Idaho is winding down... but not before Southern Idaho Pride hosted its annual Pride Fest at Twin Falls City Park. “It has changed so much just in the few years we’ve been here,” said Southern...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Annual Magic Mountain OHV Safety course shows large turnout

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual Magic Mountain OHV Fair took place this weekend and they have had a great turnout for the class this year. The state law reads that any person under the age of 16 who will be riding on Forest Service Roads must pass the Off Highway Vehicle Safety Course, so the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Parks and Recreation and St. Luke’s Children’s partner together to offer a fun learning experience at Magic Mountain.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

The controversy over an allegation that a Salt Lake City-based automobile touring bureau was diverting Yellowstone-bound tourists away from Pocatello and Idaho Falls continued this week with a June 13 meeting in Idaho Falls. “As one means of offsetting this alleged discrimination, it was decided to erect a large sign board at Brigham, Utah, and Yellowstone Park, being a log of the Utah-Idaho Yellowstone highway, calling attention to the fact that much of it is paved and giving other information of value to tourists,” the Ogden-Standard Examiner reported. “The surroundings of the sign boards are to be made attractive with drinking fountains, water for radiators and probably parking places.” A resolution was also adopted and sent to the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce, “asking that body to investigate reports that tourists are being routed out of Salt Lake in such a manner as to divert the traffic from the upper Snake River Valley in Idaho.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kmvt

ITD to share plans to widen I-84 on Tuesday

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department is sharing its plans with the public to widen I-84 from the south Jerome interchange to the Twin Falls Interchange on Tuesday. ITD says the purpose of the project is to increase capacity and improve safety. The meeting will be at...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Cowboy injured by bull at Idaho State Finals Rodeo in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A teenage cowboy was injured during the Idaho State Finals Rodeo at the Pocatello fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m. the boy was riding a bull when the animal bucked him off and then stomped and head-butted him. The boy was conscious and breathing when treated by Pocatello Fire Department paramedics at the scene. He was subsequently transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. His name and an update on his condition have not been released. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
POCATELLO, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls criterium returns after hiatus

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a two-year hiatus, the Twin Falls Old Town Criterium is returning in a big way. The event is taking place on June 25 in downtown Twin Falls. Bike riders from all over the country will make their way to race. Terry Patterson, the...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

State rodeo underway

For the first time, the Idaho Coors Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Classic will be held at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. "Words cannot describe how thankful I am to have been a part of this program for the past few years," explained Shane Irwin. Burley seeking coaches. Updated: Jun. 9,...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Professional Bull Riders event comes to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time, the Idaho Coors Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Classic will be held at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. This Saturday, over 30 cowboys will compete at Shouse Arena. The event is sometimes in Gooding and Hailey, but this year, organizers are...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership

Annual Magic Mountain OHV Safety course shows large turnout. Annual Magic Mountain OHV Safety course shows large turnout. After nearly 20 years of attempts, there has yet to be a a new airport in Burley. Professional Bull Riders event comes to Twin Falls. Updated: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:39 AM...
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

A Passing Judgment on Twin Falls Pride Event

I’m a conservative but I really don’t care what you do with your personal time and in your personal life. Of all the claims that conservatives engage in stereotypes, I hear just as much coming from the mouths of liberals. As part of what’s called Pride Month, there is an event scheduled at City Park in Twin Falls. It will feature a number of men dressed as women. On Halloween, nobody would give this a second look. Even in a public setting.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Plans for new Burley airport remain in limbo

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The death of Salmon pilot Chelsea Brittany Infanger, who crashed while attempting to land in Burley in April, has brought increased attention to unsafe conditions at the city’s Municipal Airport. Burley City Administrator Mark Mitton recently touched on the facility’s condition during a Cassia...
BURLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Airline announces nonstop flights between Idaho Falls and Reno

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA), along with aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, announced new airline service between Idaho Falls and Reno, Nevada, commencing on Aug. 11, 2022. “We are excited to welcome aha! and add another nonstop destination to our airport,” said Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier. “This addition is another option to serve the people of eastern Idaho. Both Reno and Idaho Falls travelers are eager to explore the great recreational opportunities of both communities.” ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kmvt

Weekend Weather Blog: May in review

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — May brought a lot of good news to southern Idaho as far as the drought goes. The above image shows just how much we’ve improved since the end of April, with areas along the Snake River seeing downgrades from a severe drought (dark orange) to a moderate drought (light orange). Some areas around the region are still experiencing an extreme drought - namely eastern Blaine and southern Twin Falls counties.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

ISP responds to semi-truck fire near Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Sunday afternoon, Idaho State Police responded to an incident on I-84. A 57-year-old from North Ogden, Utah was driving a semi-truck towing a toy hauler trailer. He was driving westbound on I-84 near milepost 167. The truck and trailer caught on fire. The driver...
JEROME, ID

