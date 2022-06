Justin Bieber posted a video on his Instagram profile of him, in which he explained to fans why he had to cancel his tour dates. In the video, Bieber explains that he is no longer able to close one eyelid, that of his right eye, and that the same side of his face is practically paralyzed due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a complication of shingles that can lead to a temporary facial paralysis and hearing loss, which can become permanent in rare cases.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO