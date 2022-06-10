ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire County, WI

Crews working on U.S. Hwy 12 in Eau Claire County

By Max Cotton
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - People who take U.S. Hwy 12 as a part of their daily commute may be spending more time in their car. That’s because crews are rehabbing the road between County Roads D and M. That spans from the far-east side of Fall Creek to just...

www.weau.com

Comments / 0

Related
wizmnews.com

Lock and Dam 8, at Genoa, will close on four days between June 14-23

The lock and dam near Genoa, Wis. — 15 miles south of La Crosse — will be closing soon on four separate days to fix its 85-year-old gates. On June 14, 16, 21 and 23, the dam will close for 12 hours beginning at 7 a.m. to all river traffic — commercial and recreational.
GENOA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Road work to begin at busy Lake Hallie intersection June 13

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction is set to begin June 13 at the intersection of Hwy 124 and 40th Ave. in Lake Hallie. According to the Village of Lake Hallie, crews will construct a right-turn lane for drivers going from eastbound on 40th Ave. to southbound on Hwy. 124. Changes will also be made to the adjacent railroad crossing.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eau Claire County, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
County
Eau Claire County, WI
Fall Creek, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Eau Claire County, WI
Government
City
Fall Creek, WI
City
Augusta, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 people hurt in crash after fleeing police in Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after police say they fled from officers and crashed their motorcycles in a roundabout early Sunday morning. In a release, the Sparta Police Department said that the crash happened at the roundabout on Highway 27/South Black River Street and River Road in Sparta at 1:05 a.m. Sunday.
SPARTA, WI
wxpr.org

Wausau mayor updates efforts to address PFAs in drinking water

Wausau residents can expect some movement on the PFAS front in the next two weeks. Mayor Katie Rosenberg says they're researching which removal methods work best for their water's chemistry, and how to best finance those methods within the new drinking water treatment plant. “We want to make sure we...
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DR. SHAWN KROMREY

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Dr. Shawn Kromrey for the Sunshine Award. Doc is there to brighten your day no matter what. He’s a great chiropractor and he is full of his bad jokes of the day. We just want to brighten his day as he does ours.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 dead, 1 hurt after crash in Chippewa County

TOWNSHIP OF CLEVELAND, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman has died and an 11-year-old is hurt after a one-vehicle crash in Chippewa County. According to a media release by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at 8:32 p.m. the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash located at State Highway 64 east of 210th Avenue in the Township of Cleveland.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Barbecue Restaurant#Urban Construction#Skinners Smoke Shack
WSAW

Motorcyclists ride around central Wisconsin for 2022 Man of Honor

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Motorcyclists rode around central Wisconsin for the 2022 Man of Honor motorcycle ride on Saturday. Riders took off from Burks Bar at 11 a.m. Hundreds of motorcyclists rode about 100 miles throughout Marathon County. The non-profit organization called Man of Honor uses the money raised from...
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gov. Evers hands down pardons for La Crosse, Eau Claire area residents

MADISON (WKBT) – Governor Tony Evers handed down 56 pardons Friday, the list including residents from the La Crosse and Eau Claire areas. “The folks receiving pardons today have worked hard to be contributing members of their communities and workplaces and to make amends for their past mistakes,” said Gov. Evers. “Every pardon is an official act of forgiveness that allows these individuals to continue their important work giving back to their communities and reach their full potential.”
EAU CLAIRE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
wizmnews.com

41-year-old charged with 4th OWI, after accident with Wisconsin DNR vehicle

A 41-year-old woman is accused of her fourth OWI, after getting into an accident with a Wisconsin DNR vehicle. The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hudson, Wis. No other details into the accident were provided by the Wisconsin State Patrol, which charged the woman with operating while under the influence and criminal damage to property.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Juneau County remembers former Judge John Roemer in candlelit vigil

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A large group of community members in Juneau County came together Saturday night to honor Judge John Roemer’s memory in a candlelit vigil. The former Judge was killed last week in a critical incident. Members gathered together to discuss how much they missed the former judge.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

JEAN KEYESKI

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jean Keyeski is an amazing lady. She brightens up my day whenever we stop by Pizza Hut in Chippewa Falls. I broke by collarbone last fall in an ATV accident and after every visit to the hospital or doctor we would order Pizza Hut on our way home. Jean was usually working at the drive thru and when she wasn’t, I was disappointed. She always recognized me and asked how I was doing with my broken collarbone. The day the doctor told me that I didn’t need to come back anymore, we ordered a celebration pizza. We told Jean about my news and she was very excited too. When we drove away, we noticed that Jean had added a sweet little note to our pizza box. Jean deserves to be recognized word-wide for her sweetness. Happy Sunshine Award, Jean! You have no idea how much you brightened up my days with your kindness. I could tell that you truly cared about me…someone you didn’t even know. I also want to thank you for the free chocolate chip cookie last week too. Jean remembered that we forgot to bring home our dessert pizza when we were in the restaurant last time, so she gave us a free dessert when she received my “to go” order. Thank you for being so wonderful, Jean! Please give her the Sunshine Award.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WSAW

Vandalism increases in central Wisconsin

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - As the weather heats up, it seems like those who are up to no good are warming up, too. Vandalism is being reported all across central Wisconsin. The Kronenwetter Police Department said they see an uptick in vandalism during the spring and summer months. The Wisconsin Rapids Parks and Recreation Center had to close its skate park because of graffiti on Wednesday.
KRONENWETTER, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UW-Eau Claire hosts 79th Badger Boys State

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin American Legion hosted its annual Badger Boys State program. The week-long youth citizenship program runs June 12-18. It teaches leadership skills to high school junior and senior boys. The young adults will learn...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire woman arrested, suspected of OWI 4th offense

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire woman is arrested and suspected of operating under the influence in St. Croix County. According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on June 8 around 5:18 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to a two-vehicle crash at 606 Brakke Drive involving a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources vehicle and another vehicle.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy