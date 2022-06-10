ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

New York Institute for Special Education preps for prom night

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Eighth graders and seniors at the New York Institute for Special Education in the Bronx got ready for their big prom night Thursday.

The special education institute was founded in 1831, and provides specialized services for children with disabilities. They also provide quality programs for more than 300 students from all five boroughs.

Makeup artist Dalinda Granelli says she’s been doing makeup for prom at the institute every year, and loves working with the kids.

“I love doing things like this for the girls,” said Granelli. “I did an eyebrow on the last girl, and she was like ‘what’s that?’”

Hairstylist Pina Riley says she’s worked at the institute for nearly 18 years but was a hairdresser before she started.

“I want them to be happy,” said Riley. “It’s their day, I want them to look beautiful.”

The students will be celebrating their prom, which is 1970’s disco themed.

News 12

News 12

