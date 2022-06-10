Chaviva High School graduates second senior class

PARMA, Ohio -- Parma City Schools last week approved a consolidation plan model that includes the closing of Parma High School, Parma Park Elementary School and Renwood Elementary School after the upcoming school year. “This is a very positive step by the board,” Superintendent Charles Smialek said. “We knew we’re...
Rich Swirsky, a city councilman, a teacher, environmental activist, and the shaper of Akron’s Tikkun Village, will now be remembered with a city park in his neighborhood. Triangle Park at the corner of North Highland and Edgerton avenues has been renamed Rich Swirsky Memorial Park at an April 30 dedication following a unanimous vote by Akron City Council on April 25.
When Ian Kipp submitted his name into the NCAA transfer portal after one season at Kent State, the possibilities of his next stop seemed endless. Longtime Case Western Reserve coach Greg Debeljak probably thought those possibilities ended right around his Division III program. He was wrong. The two-time first-team Division...
Maple Heights , Ohio (WOIO) - On Saturday The X Freedom Housing Group, a program that provides comfortable housing for exonerated people and those with disabilities, had a day service. “We need people to know how serious wrongful convictions are in our area and it’s doing activities like this helping...
RAVENNA, Ohio — Breyona Reddick, a 19-year-old Cleveland woman who went to Hiram College on scholarship to study nursing in the fall of 2019, insisted to the doctors who discovered an umbilical cord in her in October that she had never been pregnant. She offered to show them photos...
Everyone understands that schools serve as anchors for communities. Closing them erases a piece of a neighborhood’s identity. Job One for the Parma City School District should be to repurpose any school that will be closed under its consolidation plan. Restore their role as neighborhood hubs. The PCSD needs...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mark Kisilewicz shared his story of survival after a terrifying motorcycle accident, last month. He was recognized at the 6th annual resiliency run at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The run celebrates trauma and burn survivors & gives respect to heroes. “The 2 ladies put a torniquet...
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As the weather turns warm, the city is ready to have fun as its Summer Concert Series gets set to kick off June 16, and a first-ever Juneteenth celebration will be held three days later, at Walter Stinson Park. The free Summer Concert Series gets under...
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Mark your calendars for the best party of the year in Brecksville. The 2022 Home Days celebration on the square will run from 5 to 11 p.m. June 24, 3 to 11 p.m. June 25 and 3 p.m. until after the fireworks June 26. Fireworks will be...
The city proper may have some the best restaurants overall but the suburbs aren't far behind. In fact, in the suburbs of Cleveland, there's variety and quality if you know where to you look. There's Ethiopian and vegetarian, pizza, Indian and Thai, white tablecloth Italian, Greek, Turkish, French, modern American and much more. These are the 40 essential suburban Cleveland restaurants right now.
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The cost of rent in Cleveland, as with many other cities in the United States, seems to have exponentially grown since the peak of the pandemic. But how much more are renters paying now than they were last year?. Median rent prices have increased by an average...
Chef Dante Boccuzzi is planning to open a steakhouse in the Superior Arts District in Cleveland. Il Leone Steakhouse, which is Italian for “the lion,” will be one of the first restaurants on CrossCountry Mortgage’s new headquarters campus. The company is moving from Brecksville to the arts district.
Global Cleveland will hold its Welcoming Week 2022 programming from Sept. 9 to Sept. 18. The week’s events are meant to bring together neighbors of all backgrounds to build strong connections and affirm the important of welcoming and inclusive places in achieving collective prosperity, according to the Global Cleveland website.
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The suspects charged with the beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming outside the I Promise School in Akron on June 2 were arraigned in court on Monday morning. Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20; Tyler Stafford, 19; and Donovon Jones, 21 are charged with murder and felonious assault. The suspects appeared in Akron Municipal Court and entered […]
CLEVELAND (WJW) — You may have heard this year’s FOX 8 Fox Trot is supporting the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. As the food bank continues to see more demand for its services, the timing could not be more perfect to open a new food distribution center later this summer. FOX 8 cameras were granted exclusive […]
CLEVELAND — When it comes to summer fun here in northeast Ohio, there so much to do. However a favorite for many is getting outside, and a great place to do that is Wade Oval in Cleveland. On Saturday, with the help of University Circle Inc. and the Cleveland...
MAYFIELD, Ohio -- This year’s Mayfield Village Annual Cruise Night -- which was more like a Cruise Late Afternoon due to its new, earlier 3-7 p.m. time slot -- was threatened by rain but to the relief of car owners and attendees, only a few sprinkles fell, allowing the fun to carry on.
State disciplinary hearings for the former top two nurses at Montefiore have been moved from starting June 13 to Oct. 11. The hearings for Tina King, former director of nursing of Montefiore, and Marie Gelle, former assistant director of nursing at Montefiore, were rescheduled, Lisa Eschbacher, the Ohio Board of Nursing’s chief legal counsel, wrote the Cleveland Jewish News in a June 9 email.
