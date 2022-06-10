ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

Chaviva High School graduates second senior class

Cover picture for the articleChaviva High School will graduate its second senior class...

Cleveland.com

Parma school board approves consolidation plan to close Parma High School, Parma Park Elementary School and Renwood Elementary School

PARMA, Ohio -- Parma City Schools last week approved a consolidation plan model that includes the closing of Parma High School, Parma Park Elementary School and Renwood Elementary School after the upcoming school year. “This is a very positive step by the board,” Superintendent Charles Smialek said. “We knew we’re...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Akron dedicates park in councilman Swirsky’s memory

Rich Swirsky, a city councilman, a teacher, environmental activist, and the shaper of Akron’s Tikkun Village, will now be remembered with a city park in his neighborhood. Triangle Park at the corner of North Highland and Edgerton avenues has been renamed Rich Swirsky Memorial Park at an April 30 dedication following a unanimous vote by Akron City Council on April 25.
AKRON, OH
News-Herald.com

QB Ian Kipp of Mentor set to transfer and play at Case Western Reserve this fall

When Ian Kipp submitted his name into the NCAA transfer portal after one season at Kent State, the possibilities of his next stop seemed endless. Longtime Case Western Reserve coach Greg Debeljak probably thought those possibilities ended right around his Division III program. He was wrong. The two-time first-team Division...
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Cleveland presents proclamation of condolences for Isaiah Andrews

Maple Heights , Ohio (WOIO) - On Saturday The X Freedom Housing Group, a program that provides comfortable housing for exonerated people and those with disabilities, had a day service. “We need people to know how serious wrongful convictions are in our area and it’s doing activities like this helping...
CLEVELAND, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Cleveland Heights, OH
Education
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
Cleveland.com

Find a new purpose for closed schools

Everyone understands that schools serve as anchors for communities. Closing them erases a piece of a neighborhood’s identity. Job One for the Parma City School District should be to repurpose any school that will be closed under its consolidation plan. Restore their role as neighborhood hubs. The PCSD needs...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Man recognized at 6th annual Resiliency Run at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mark Kisilewicz shared his story of survival after a terrifying motorcycle accident, last month. He was recognized at the 6th annual resiliency run at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The run celebrates trauma and burn survivors & gives respect to heroes. “The 2 ladies put a torniquet...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

40 Essential Suburban Cleveland Restaurants to Add to Your Dining Calendar

The city proper may have some the best restaurants overall but the suburbs aren't far behind. In fact, in the suburbs of Cleveland, there's variety and quality if you know where to you look. There's Ethiopian and vegetarian, pizza, Indian and Thai, white tablecloth Italian, Greek, Turkish, French, modern American and much more. These are the 40 essential suburban Cleveland restaurants right now.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Dante’s Il Leone Steakhouse coming to Superior Arts District

Chef Dante Boccuzzi is planning to open a steakhouse in the Superior Arts District in Cleveland. Il Leone Steakhouse, which is Italian for “the lion,” will be one of the first restaurants on CrossCountry Mortgage’s new headquarters campus. The company is moving from Brecksville to the arts district.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Global Cleveland to hold Welcoming Week in September

Global Cleveland will hold its Welcoming Week 2022 programming from Sept. 9 to Sept. 18. The week’s events are meant to bring together neighbors of all backgrounds to build strong connections and affirm the important of welcoming and inclusive places in achieving collective prosperity, according to the Global Cleveland website.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

$1M bond set for suspects in beating death of Akron teen

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The suspects charged with the beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming outside the I Promise School in Akron on June 2 were arraigned in court on Monday morning. Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20; Tyler Stafford, 19; and Donovon Jones, 21 are charged with murder and felonious assault. The suspects appeared in Akron Municipal Court and entered […]
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Greater Cleveland Food Bank opens new facility

CLEVELAND (WJW) — You may have heard this year’s FOX 8 Fox Trot is supporting the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. As the food bank continues to see more demand for its services, the timing could not be more perfect to open a new food distribution center later this summer. FOX 8 cameras were granted exclusive […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Former Montefiore nurses' hearing date moved to October

State disciplinary hearings for the former top two nurses at Montefiore have been moved from starting June 13 to Oct. 11. The hearings for Tina King, former director of nursing of Montefiore, and Marie Gelle, former assistant director of nursing at Montefiore, were rescheduled, Lisa Eschbacher, the Ohio Board of Nursing’s chief legal counsel, wrote the Cleveland Jewish News in a June 9 email.
CLEVELAND, OH

