Man killed in Wilton crash
WILTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in the town of Wilton. The collision took place just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Mountain Ledge Drive and Route 9.Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
Police said a 46-year-old man died in the crash. His identity is not being released until family has been notified.
The crash remains under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 2