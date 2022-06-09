ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland City, TN

Ashland City boxer Tyler 'Short Fuse' Tomlin will try to remain unbeaten in Showtime debut

By Mike Organ, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qVJn_0g696QVd00

Six-time Tennessee Golden Gloves boxing champion and undefeated professional Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin from Ashland City, Tennessee will make his Showtime debut Friday on SHOBOX: The Next Generation when he meets Chann Thonson in an eight-round lightweight bout.

The fight will open the live telecast at 8 p.m. CST from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

Tomlin is 13-0 with nine knockouts and Thonson, from Quebec, Canada, is 10-0 with seven knockouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46sccW_0g696QVd00

"I am right on track as far as weight cut and everything else and this is probably the best shape I've ever been in getting ready for a fight," Tomlin said.

Tomlin, 22, hopes to carry over the momentum he gained in his last fight, which came in February when he knocked out Charlie Serrano in the second round at Austin Peay.

"That's the first fight I just felt extremely calm; got in there and boxed like I was supposed to," Tomlin said. "I plan on building on that performance on Friday. It's a huge event and obviously one you might get psyched out about, but I believe I'll be able to handle it. I'm just going to get in there and handle business."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tYhPx_0g696QVd00

Tonlin said the enormity of this fight is comparable to his bout at Bridgestone Arena in 2020 when he claimed a decision over Jose Zaragoza when fighting on the same card with Nashville boxer and former IBF super middleweight champ Caleb Plant and Vincent Feigenbutz.

Tomlin said he has been striving for the composure he achieved in his last fight since he began his pro career in 2019.

TOMLIN UNBEATEN: Tyler 'Short Fuse' Tomlin aims to stay unbeaten in bout against Charlie Serrano at Austin Peay's Dunn Center

FIRST LOSS: Nashville native boxer Caleb Plant addresses fans after loss to Canelo Alvarez

"If you let your emotions get to you, you don't fight right," he said. "It's such a calculated game if you make one mistake that might be the end of the night for you. You've got to be calm, go in there and just execute the game plan."

Tomlin credited Thonson, 30, who is coming off a knockout of Walberto Ramos in March, for being a formidable opponent.

"Chan's a really good boxer and he's going to get in there and test me," Tomlin said. "With it being such a big weekend and a big fight in general I'm excited for that test. In my last couple of fights I haven't had the opportunity to get tested like I want to. I've been knocking these guys out pretty quickly. I want to get in there, get tested and kind of show everybody what I'm all about."

Tomlin said he holds on edge over Thonson with his footwork and speed. They both possess plenty of power, he said, in their punches.

"We're pretty even with power but I think my power's going to get there first," Tomlin said. "I've got good defense, good movement, all the things to set up my power. Whereas Chan, I feel like, gets his power from coming forward and being a wrecking ball. I don't think he can fight backing up and hurt me. The way I fight, I put on pressure, I put on combinations and that really starts to break people down."

The event will include the International Boxing Hall of Fame induction at nearby Canastota, New York, where Tomlin's promoter Lou DiBella, who was enshrined into the Boxing Hall of Fame in 2020, will be inducted along with the 2021 and 2022 classes. The 2020 and 2021 class induction were postponed because of COVID-19.

“It’s going to be an honor fighting in front of so many great hall of famers," Tomlin said. "It’s extra special that my promoter Lou Dibella will be getting inducted. I just want to soak it all in and be special on fight night.”

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ashland City boxer Tyler 'Short Fuse' Tomlin will try to remain unbeaten in Showtime debut

Comments / 0

Related
thunder1320.com

Thunder Radio Father’s Day Giveaway – register here for a chance at a big prize package!

Thunder Radio Father’s Day Giveaway registration continues this week with the deadline to enter set for noon on Thursday, June 17. There are plenty of goodies up for grabs this year for the winner. One lucky person will walk away with over $700 worth of prizes from Thunder Radio – Manchester, Tennessee’s Community Radio Station. Up for grabs will be a set of 4 ticket to watch the Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks on July 30. Also in the prize back are 4 unlimited passes to Lake Winnie, 4 passes to Beech Bend Park and 4 passes to Dog Days of Summer Motocross event coming to Altamont in July.
MANCHESTER, TN
thebharatexpressnews.com

Stage Styles Coming Out of CMA Fest 2022

If you’re in Nashville, Tennessee this weekend, you know it’s CMA Fest (Country Music Association Fest). Nearly seventy thousand people from the United States and around the world have flocked to Music City to listen to their favorite artists and discover new ones. The thing about country music is that like most genres, there’s a culture that surrounds it. From food to fashion, there’s the community that makes them as strong as the music.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Cart Mart enters Tennessee with Franklin location

Cart Mart – Nashville, a one-stop shop for all golf cart needs, recently opened in Franklin at 278 Seaboard Lane. The Franklin location offers golf cart sales, service, parts and rentals. It has a large indoor showroom, allowing customers to shop year-round with a first-class sales and service experience. Jim Stennet is the sales manager.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland City, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Sports
Ashland City, TN
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in Wilson County. Bold Enough Challenge Rodeo Friday, June 10 to Saturday, June 11, 7:30pm-10:00pm each night 240 Champion Dr, Gallatin, TN Triple Creek Park The rodeo is back! The 12th Annual Bold Enough Challenge Rodeo, benefitting the Sumner Prevention Coalition is here this […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Jefferson Street Sound Summer Event Line-Up Brings Back Live Music Historic Street

NASHVILLE, TN (TN Tribune) – The Jefferson Street Sound Museum (JSSM) continues its preservation, education and amplification of Black music in Nashville with its dynamic roster of soulful music performances and programs for all ages. As a highly-regarded legend for music education, the museum is also home to a music production studio and rehearsal hall booked for major recording projects and mini showcases.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Austin Peay
Person
Caleb Plant
Person
Vincent Feigenbutz
Person
Lou Dibella
WSMV

Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music superstar Toby Keith announced on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with cancer. Keith made the announcement on his social media accounts Sunday afternoon. “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKR

You’ll Be Happy as a Clam When You Dine at this ‘Sofishticated’ Restaurant in Tennessee

Get ready to cue “Under the Sea” for this unique Nashville experience!. Ever since I visited my first aquarium a few years ago (yes, I was a little late to the game), I fell in love with the serene mock ocean views, colorful fish, and a plethora of species to learn about while seeing them live in action. Of course, the best part of many aquariums is the glass tunnels that surround you with marine wildlife to gaze at from all angles.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Fuse#Combat#Showtime#Bridgestone Arena
murfreesborotn.gov

"Dirty 30" at Patterson Park

Power-packed workout that will challenge your whole body! Workout consists of doing 30 reps or 30 second intervals of body-weight exercises or using dumbbell weights to improve balance, strength, agility and endurance. All fitness levels are welcome!
Wilson County Source

Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee

Juneteenth will be celebrated across Middle Tennessee in just a few weeks. Last year, on June 17, 2021, Juneteenth became an official federal holiday. What is Juneteenth? Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is short for “June Nineteenth” marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 […] The post Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTOK-TV

Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker found guilty of reckless endangerment

NASHVILLE (WBRC) - Former Alabama star Jay Barker has been found guilty of reckless endangerment after an incident in Tennessee in January 2022. Barker was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an affidavit said that Barker tried to hit his wife and a friend with his car, but missed. He was found guilty of a lesser charge of reckless endangerment, which is a misdemeanor.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
wgnsradio.com

Annual Celebration Under the Stars in Murfreesboro on July 4th

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department is excited about this years plans for Celebration Under the Stars on the 4th of July. Rachel Singer with the parks department highlighted the best location to watch the show... 2022 Marks the 3rd year for The Fountains to host...
MURFREESBORO, TN
classiccenter.art

Classic Car Show Nashville Tn

Classic Car Show Nashville Tn. Full of custom cars, beautiful trucks, and vintage classics, nashville is a treasure trove of collector pieces! 9th annual beauty & brains fashion show on the lawn edition. Full of custom cars, beautiful trucks, and vintage classics, nashville is a treasure trove of collector pieces!...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy