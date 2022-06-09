Nancy Gail Searcy

Mrs. Nancy O’Shields Searcy , age 82 of Aragon, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Mrs. Searcy was born June 12, 1939 in Rockmart, daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin Hardy and the late Rebecca Moats Hardy. She was an educator having taught in the Head Start Program and was of the Methodist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, John Richard O’Shields and Fred Searcy; and six siblings.

Survivors include a daughter, Jeanie O’Shields Rains; son, Biff O’Shields; brother, Johnny Hardy; grandchildren, Jennifer (Casey) Millious, Brittany (Amber) Rains, and John (Elizabeth) O’Shields; and two great-grandsons, Nathan Morgan and Xander Rains.

Funeral graveside services for Mrs. Searcy will be held Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Aragon Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Morgan and Xander Rains.

The family will receive friends at the Freeman Harris Funeral Home on Thursday, June 16, 2022, prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Freeman Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral graveside service for Mrs. Nancy O’Shields Searcy.