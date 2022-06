ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Once again we had a few showers and thunderstorms fire-up along the lake breeze boundaries Sunday. Some spots, mainly along Route 104 and then into portions of the Finger Lakes, had a few lightning strikes, downpours and small hail. Sunday evening a cold front will move from west to east across the Rochester area and this will effectively shut down any convective activity. As high pressure builds in behind the front, somewhat cooler and drier weather will return.

