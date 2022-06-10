SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Cal Poly on Thursday announced that it will lift its indoor mask mandate beginning Monday, June 13 – right after graduation weekend commences.

The university is lifting its mandate to align itself with San Luis Obispo County Public Health guidance, strongly recommending that people wear masks indoors, but not requiring them.

The university will continue to make masks available for those who wish to remain masked.

Students who are not up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots will still be required to upload a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arriving on campus, according to school officials.

Those individuals will also have to test weekly.

"As we have throughout the pandemic, we continue to consult regularly with our campus medical experts, campus stakeholders and our county and state public health partners," campus health officials said in an announcement.

Click here for the latest COVID-19 guidance at Cal Poly .

The post Cal Poly to lift indoor mask mandate on Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .