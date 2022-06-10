ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Cal Poly to lift indoor mask mandate on Monday

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f737e_0g694bLA00

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Cal Poly on Thursday announced that it will lift its indoor mask mandate beginning Monday, June 13 – right after graduation weekend commences.

The university is lifting its mandate to align itself with San Luis Obispo County Public Health guidance, strongly recommending that people wear masks indoors, but not requiring them.

The university will continue to make masks available for those who wish to remain masked.

Students who are not up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots will still be required to upload a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arriving on campus, according to school officials.

Those individuals will also have to test weekly.

"As we have throughout the pandemic, we continue to consult regularly with our campus medical experts, campus stakeholders and our county and state public health partners," campus health officials said in an announcement.

Click here for the latest COVID-19 guidance at Cal Poly .

The post Cal Poly to lift indoor mask mandate on Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Oversight scarce as billions in COVID aid poured into California schools

When the pandemic closed schools in March 2020 — abruptly ending classes and stranding children and working parents — leaders in Washington and Sacramento scrambled to provide relief. The result was a series of stimulus measures that allocated $33.5 billion in state and federal funds to California’s K-12...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel 3-12

Circus Vargas runs through Santa Barbara before moving to San Luis Obispo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – All aboard the "Circus Vargas Express." The Circus Vargas show has stops all over California and is currently playing at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara. The international cast entertains its audience with features such as acrobatics, juggling, and other high-flying feats of daring-do. "We have a wheel of destiny, we The post Circus Vargas runs through Santa Barbara before moving to San Luis Obispo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Local
California Health
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Education
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Health
Local
California Education
News Channel 3-12

UC Santa Barbara holds ceremony for graduate students

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Graduation ceremonies are back after a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. UCSB's graduate division will be honored today at Commencement Green, near the campus lagoon, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The ceremony and celebration will be webcast live as well. The post UC Santa Barbara holds ceremony for graduate students appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Foodbank offers free lunches to hundreds of kids with more options

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - For many children who receive free and reduced-price meals during the school year, summer means hunger. The Santa Barbara County Foodbank says 84 percent of children throughout the county receive free or reduce-price lunches during the school year. But they don’t receive any meal assistance during the summer. For them, no The post Santa Barbara County Foodbank offers free lunches to hundreds of kids with more options appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for June 6-8

Michael Barden Ellison, age 85, of Paso Robles, California passed away on June 6. Mrs. Dorothy Mae Johanson, age 96, of Paso Robles, California passed away on June 7. Harold Edward Chamberlin Jr., age 84, of Templeton, California passed away on June 8. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

SLO Co Covid Update 06.10.2022

Despite all the shots and boosters, San Luis Obispo county health department reports 660 new cases of covid in the past week. 162 new cases in San Luis Obispo. 82 at the Men’s Colony. And 79 in Paso Robles. Four more deaths reported, although they don’t say what other...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
KSBW.com

Cyclist in Santa Ynez chased down by angry zebra

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. — A cyclist going through a mountain range in California'sCentral Coast ran into an unexpected foe: a seemingly angry zebra. Noozhawk in Santa Barbara reported Monday that Marcos Chavez, a 48-year-old bike rider from the small beachside town of Carpinteria, was biking down a familiar route for a routine 4-hour trek.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
News Channel 3-12

Henley Gate photos marks rite of passage for UCSB grads

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- In between finals, soon-to-be UC Santa Barbara graduates are taking photos at Henley Gate. Jacob Harwood said he heard about this rite of passage from friends and figured he should take some pictures for his family. Undergrads Andrew Vasquez and Sophia Papaloa created SunnySBgrads on Instagram to publicize their part-time photography businesses. The post Henley Gate photos marks rite of passage for UCSB grads appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Isla Vista move out underway with thousands of items set to be sold at a donation site through the annual GIVE event

The Isla Vista GIVE program is back to collect and sell discarded items when students move out. The sale will take place this weekend. It is expected to raise thousands of dollars for charities. The post Isla Vista move out underway with thousands of items set to be sold at a donation site through the annual GIVE event appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ISLA VISTA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy