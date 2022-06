SUNRIVER, Ore. — A 16-year-old foster child went missing from Sunriver on Thursday, and the Oregon Dept. of Human Services (DHS) said she is believed to be in danger. DHS officials said Mercedes ‘Bow’ Dunnington could be traveling to Bend, Oregon and is known to “spend time at the local parks, gas stations and homeless encampments.”

SUNRIVER, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO