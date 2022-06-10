ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helena Parish, LA

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Helena, Tangipahoa by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-09 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 12:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Ascension; Assumption; Avoyelles; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Evangeline; Iberia; Iberville; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lafourche; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; Rapides; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary; Tangipahoa; Terrebonne; Vermilion; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 344 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE ACADIA ALLEN ASCENSION ASSUMPTION AVOYELLES EAST BATON ROUGE EAST FELICIANA EVANGELINE IBERIA IBERVILLE JEFFERSON DAVIS LAFAYETTE LAFOURCHE LIVINGSTON POINTE COUPEE RAPIDES ST. HELENA ST. JAMES ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST ST. LANDRY ST. MARTIN ST. MARY TANGIPAHOA TERREBONNE VERMILION WEST BATON ROUGE WEST FELICIANA
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Allen, Elkhart, Huntington, La Porte, St. Joseph, Wabash by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 13:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Allen; Elkhart; Huntington; La Porte; St. Joseph; Wabash AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY An Air Quality Action Day has been declared by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for La Porte, St. Joseph, Elkhart, Allen, Wabash and Huntington counties in Indiana...and is in effect for Tuesday June 14th. Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or unhealthy for sensitive groups range. People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone and fine particulate formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints. It is recommended that people with respiratory diseases such as asthma limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information, please visit the IDEM SMOG Watch web site at https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch/ or the EPA AIRNOW web site at www.airnow.gov and click on Indiana.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy