ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, VT

Phil Scott signs state budget and transportation bills into law, totals top $8 billion

By Lola Duffort
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HDrUt_0g68zQei00
Gov. Phil Scott prepares to sign two housing bills during a ceremony in Randolph on Tuesday, June 7. On Thursday, he also signed an $8.1 billion state budget into law. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

The Big Bill has never been quite so big.

Gov. Phil Scott on Thursday signed an $8.1 billion state budget into law, investing nearly a half-billion dollars in leftover federal Covid relief aid into housing, climate action, clean water and broadband initiatives.

Together with the annual transportation bill, H.736 , which Scott also signed Thursday, and a handful of other measures, Vermont is set to spend a total of $8.3 billion this upcoming fiscal year.

The Public Assets Institute, a public policy think tank, estimates state spending next year will be about 40% higher than the year before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

The extraordinary level of federal spending in the wake of the pandemic has been a temporary boon to the state’s coffers. Lawmakers and the governor began the 2022 legislative session with a little over $500 million remaining from the state’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation to spend.

The final spending packages approved by Scott include $96 million for a broadband buildout, $104 million for water quality and sewer infrastructure projects and $225 million for various climate initiatives — including $80 million for weatherization, $45 million for a municipal energy resilience program and $8 million for advanced metering. Another $80 million in one-time money will help build more affordable housing or rehabilitate code-violating rental units.

The transportation bill also includes $36 million in one-time money for electric vehicle incentives and charging infrastructure, as well as $1.2 million to maintain zero-fare public transit and $1.25 million for microtransit pilot studies . The paving budget will also get a more than 30% boost, topping $158 million.

“In January, I presented a budget that prioritized workers, kids and communities and made investments to make sure Vermonters got the most value out of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity presented by historic levels of federal aid and state surpluses,” Scott wrote in a statement issued by his office. “While we will never agree on every issue, I am grateful to the Legislature — and the leadership and collaboration with committee chairs — to build consensus and find compromise to pass a budget that will move us closer to a more prosperous future for all regions of our state.”

Federally funded one-time investments aside, lawmakers in this budget also committed to more aggressively funding, on an ongoing basis, certain chronically underfunded parts of state government.

Vermont has long spent less on public higher education than nearly every other state in the country. At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a financial crunch nearly closed three campuses in the Vermont State Colleges for good.

In this budget, the state college system and the University of Vermont (which is governed separately) each received a $10 million increase to their base appropriations, the figure they can expect to receive year-over-year. The state colleges also received an additional $15 million one-time investment to help pay for reforms as the system consolidates its three four-year schools into one. (The merger is intended to be largely administrative; campuses are not slated to be shuttered.)

At the annual cost of $26 million, lawmakers also increased the reimbursement rate for community-based mental health agencies and home health aides by 8%. Workers in those sectors have long worked for wages hovering around the minimum wage, and advocates for human service providers told lawmakers that severe staff shortages were severely impacting services and in some cases putting clients at risk .

On major climate, clean water and broadband investments, the administration and lawmakers were basically in agreement from the start.

But Scott criticized the Democratic-controlled legislature for spending too much on “government systems” in their budget proposals, and he strenuously opposed efforts to condition $40 million in housing investments on creating public, statewide registries for rental units and contractors, key consumer protection measures sought by Democrats.

Lawmakers ultimately caved on the rental registry , scrapping it entirely; watered down the contractor registry; and agreed to the housing money anyway.

Another key point of contention between Scott and Democrats: economic development. Lawmakers initially passed on the bulk of Scott’s economic development ideas, but the final package funded most of his proposals, including $40 million for the state’s Capital Investment Program , a business and nonprofit grant program which will be renamed the Community Recovery and Revitalization Grant Program.

The budget, together with S.11 , an economic development bill Scott signed into law earlier this week , will spend $114.5 million on business grants, relocation incentives, workforce training and a Covid relief fund for employers covering pandemic-related leaves.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott signs state budget and transportation bills into law, totals top $8 billion .

Comments / 1

Related
VTDigger

Reps. Pugh & Whitman: How to save a life — the true intentions of H.728

While it is frustrating to postpone policy progress for another year, we are optimistic that the Legislature and the administration will be able to return to the table, hear from Vermonters, and find solutions. If the pandemic has taught us anything, public health should not be political. Read the story on VTDigger here: Reps. Pugh & Whitman: How to save a life — the true intentions of H.728.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Typo in bill draws rebuke from Phil Scott, who lets it pass into law anyway

Scott characterized errors in a bill addressing care for Vermonters with developmental disabilities as the ‘most egregious’ of several instances of language errors in bills this year. Legislative leaders said his allegations are unwarranted. Read the story on VTDigger here: Typo in bill draws rebuke from Phil Scott, who lets it pass into law anyway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Randolph, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Randolph, VT
Government
VTDigger

Phil Scott signs $84.5 million workforce and economic development bill

The legislation — a hard-fought compromise between the House, Senate and governor — provides grants to growing businesses, pays some employees sick with Covid, and supports high-demand sectors like health care and the trades. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott signs $84.5 million workforce and economic development bill.
RANDOLPH, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Scott
VTDigger

TJ Donovan leaving attorney general’s post early to take job with online gaming company Roblox

Donovan announced last month he is not seeking reelection as Vermont’s AG. On Friday, he said that he would exit the post in 10 days to become the director of public policy and U.S. state strategies for the global company. Read the story on VTDigger here: TJ Donovan leaving attorney general’s post early to take job with online gaming company Roblox.
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Affordable Housing#State Government#Politics State#American
VTDigger

Judy Stern: Reproductive liberty protects and saves lives￼

Reproductive freedom relates not only to abortion services. It also relates to a diverse array of other medical treatments that both protect the lives and health of patients and encourage creation of families. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judy Stern: Reproductive liberty protects and saves lives￼.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

What’s behind the shortage of police?

In reading the article about police hiring difficulties in Vermont I must ask a question. Who set the stage for this problem?. Could it be the liberal politicians who found such an easy target in the police after George Floyds death? Could it be the left-wing voters who pilloried the police nationwide due to the actions of one Minneapolis police officer? Or how about the groups such as BLM that would rather “defund” the police (how is that working out)?
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
VTDigger

Vermont police agencies are struggling to deal with severe staffing shortages

In response to the state’s highest law enforcement vacancy rate seen in decades, Vermont State Police are aiming to augment local policing shortages and improve the agency’s image. Dispatch centers, the training academy and local agencies are taking on additional mitigation strategies. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont police agencies are struggling to deal with severe staffing shortages.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy