The 2022 Bike Prom rolls in this weekend

This high performance classic pony car is the perfect tribute to a legendary American vehicle. Tribute cars are a fascinating subgenre within the collector car community as they vary significantly in their quality and results. For some, these cars represent an opportunity to honor some of the world's most excellent cars, while others point to unfinished or poorly crafted models while arguing the contrary. Whatever your position on Tribute cars as a whole, we can all agree that, when done right, there is something to be appreciated in them. Typically, when you combine hard work, skill, and dedication into one build, you will generally build something pretty fantastic. This particular car is an excellent example as it resembles one of the most iconic Mustangs ever made.

