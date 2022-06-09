ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NC

At Least 3 Killed, 1 Critically Injured, & State Trooper Wounded In Shooting At Washington County Plant

By Airiel Sharice
 4 days ago

Three people were killed, one person is in critical condition and a state trooper was injured following a shooting at the Columbia Machine manufacturing plant in Washington County.

According to officials, around 2:30 p.m., police were called for a reported shooting. Reports also began circulating on social media. US Rep. David Trone, whose district includes the town located about 17 miles east of Hagerstown, said his office is actively monitoring a “mass shooting” in Smithsburg.

During a press conference, Governor Larry Hogan said the suspect exchanged gunfire with the state trooper. The trooper sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The suspect was also wounded and authorities said he is receiving medical attention,

The MD State Highway Administration said all lanes of Maryland Route 66 in the area of Mt. Aetna Road will remain closed while officials remain on the scene. Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown also remains on lockdown at this time.

“That means no patients, visitors or staff may leave at this time, and we are only allowing patients experiencing a medical emergency,” the hospital said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

