Art exhibit documents memories from the pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A special art exhibit returns to Albuquerque documenting what life looked like for New Mexicans during the pandemic. The display called Lost and Found includes hundreds of notes and flags submitted by community members.

“There is hundreds of memories from mundane little things to monumental moments,” said Diana Delgado the Community Outreach Coordinator for the city of Albuquerque’s Department of Art and Culture.

The project started last year as a collaboration between the city of Albuquerque and Fourteen-Fifteen Gallery and began as a call to action by Mayor Tim Keller to document memories during the pandemic. The original exhibit featured 500 black and white flags designed by local artists representing loss and hope. Now those putting this exhibit together are recreating those flags on fabric.

“Its pretty remarkable just like the amount of people that we were able to connect with. From all different ages because the experiences were just so intense,” said Delgado.

The event will take place June 10, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Alpaca Gallery located at 1415 4th St. SW. The art will be up until the end of the month and the exhibit is free to the public.

