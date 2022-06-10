Las Vegas construction workers feel the burn amid excessive heat watch

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As temperatures climb in the valley amid an excessive heat watch that will be in place until Sunday, everyone is looking for ways to beat the heat.

Those who work outside, particularly construction workers, don’t have the luxury of working in a cool environment, and have to find ways to stay safe in the desert sun.

Construction worker Mario Lopez told 8 News Now there’s always a water bottle in his hand. The company he works for provides a cooler full of water for their crew.

“I probably drink 15 bottles a day,” Lopez said. “Every 30 minutes I drink one or two.”

With multiple breaks in the shade, Lopez is able to get his work done during his 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. shift. He mentioned that noon is the toughest hour of the day.

“You still have to get the job done, I do my best to keep working here and drink water,” he said. “I got three or four shirts to keep cool.”

There is always danger when in this kind of heat, however.

8 News Now spoke with Erick Bandala, who is studying the outside workforce in the heat with Desert Research Institute.

Bandala found that women working outdoors were more susceptible to heat-related illnesses. Initially, he was looking into the mortality rate for southern Nevada when it comes to hot weather.

“We did this study from 2010 to 2017 and we found that the number of the cases of people dying because of the extreme heat were less than 10 when we started the analysis, increased to over 50 when we ended,” he said.

No matter how long you’ve lived in the desert, you should always take extra precautions, because you never know how your body could react.

It’s recommended that you drink up to 7 ounces of water every half hour and add electrolytes whenever possible.

