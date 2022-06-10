I-Team: Clark County judge gives ‘problem’ apartments another chance to improve

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The landlords of a “problem” apartment complex have been given another chance. A judge gave the Apex apartments another extension to fix the issues at the property.

One priority is air conditioning, especially due to the 100-plus-degree weather that is heating the Las Vegas valley. That’s part of making sure the place is sufficient to live in, but it’s just one of the many issues identified.

Attorney Timothy Allen will be representing Clark County, which is suing the owners of Apex Apartments.

“For me, this is an emotional issue, and it has to deal with these people’s livelihoods and them being mistreated by a landlord who is trying to save as much money as possible,” Allen said.

California-based Pro-Residential bought the property in January of 2021 and has been operating without a license, yet has still been collecting rent money and COVID-19 rent relief money.

The county pointed out dangerous living conditions and a major spike in crime, including four murders.

“To date, as a direct result of Apex’s conduct, four people have died,” Allen said.

Jason Hicks, the attorney representing Apex Apartments, disagreed.

“Who are they? We have no evidence or even know the names of these people? I don’t know their names. I don’t know the circumstances,” Hicks said.

Hicks said the landlords want to shut the apartment complex down in order to make repairs, but the county pointed out the affordable housing crisis and the fact that no one has been able to find new homes for tenants.

Judge Jessica Peterson expressed frustration towards Hicks and Apex, and asked if they would like to return all of the rental money to the tenants.

“They got a service for that. They lived there. They had a roof over their heads,” Hicks responded.

Peterson gave the landlords about a month to make a list of repairs and their costs, along with a list of tenants. She also gave them permission to evict tenants who refused to pay rent before her order in May.

Resident Travis Smith said he hopes the place improves.

“I don’t want Apex to shut down,” he said. “I just want the community we had before they took it over.”

The next court date was set for July 12th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.