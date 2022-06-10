ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

I-Team: Clark County judge gives ‘problem’ apartments another chance to improve

By Vanessa Murphy
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkHhc_0g68vedU00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The landlords of a “problem” apartment complex have been given another chance. A judge gave the Apex apartments another extension to fix the issues at the property.

One priority is air conditioning, especially due to the 100-plus-degree weather that is heating the Las Vegas valley. That’s part of making sure the place is sufficient to live in, but it’s just one of the many issues identified.

Attorney Timothy Allen will be representing Clark County, which is suing the owners of Apex Apartments.

“For me, this is an emotional issue, and it has to deal with these people’s livelihoods and them being mistreated by a landlord who is trying to save as much money as possible,” Allen said.

California-based Pro-Residential bought the property in January of 2021 and has been operating without a license, yet has still been collecting rent money and COVID-19 rent relief money.

The county pointed out dangerous living conditions and a major spike in crime, including four murders.

“To date, as a direct result of Apex’s conduct, four people have died,” Allen said.

Jason Hicks, the attorney representing Apex Apartments, disagreed.

“Who are they? We have no evidence or even know the names of these people? I don’t know their names. I don’t know the circumstances,” Hicks said.

Hicks said the landlords want to shut the apartment complex down in order to make repairs, but the county pointed out the affordable housing crisis and the fact that no one has been able to find new homes for tenants.

Judge Jessica Peterson expressed frustration towards Hicks and Apex, and asked if they would like to return all of the rental money to the tenants.

“They got a service for that. They lived there. They had a roof over their heads,” Hicks responded.

Peterson gave the landlords about a month to make a list of repairs and their costs, along with a list of tenants. She also gave them permission to evict tenants who refused to pay rent before her order in May.

Resident Travis Smith said he hopes the place improves.

“I don’t want Apex to shut down,” he said. “I just want the community we had before they took it over.”

The next court date was set for July 12th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 6

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Water waste patrols hit Henderson neighborhoods

US 95 SB reopens after beam falls onto highway killing LVMPD detective. A LVMPD detective was killed Friday after a beam fell onto the highway on US 95 SB in the northwest valley. Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:16 PM UTC. The US 95 Southbound will be closed until 8...
HENDERSON, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
Government
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Fox5 KVVU

Record home prices in Las Vegas area creates big demand for tiny homes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas home prices have set yet another record. The median home price is now $482,000, according to Las Vegas Realtors. Big prices are pushing demand for tiny homes with a tinier price. Tony Lopez started building tiny homes because of his own frustration with the cost of housing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timothy Allen
Person
Jason Hicks
8newsnow.com

Fire burns through roof of Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A balcony fire burned through the roof of a Las Vegas apartment building. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) crews responded to Lantana Apartments at 1200 South Torrey Pines Drive on Saturday around 3 p.m. According to LVFR, one smoke inhalation victim has received medical attention,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#Affordable Housing#Apex Apartments
Fox5 KVVU

IPOF to sell bracelets in honor of Las Vegas detective Justin Terry

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Injured Police Officers Fund will sell bracelets in honor of a Las Vegas detective who was killed after a beam fell onto a highway Friday morning. The IPOF said the bracelets will honor Detective Justin Terry, who died while on duty driving behind a tractor trailer on US 95 on June 10. The tractor trailer reportedly hit a beam at a construction project near Centennial Parkway, causing the beam to fall and land on Terry’s unmarked Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle while he was driving.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Las Vegas area health agency urges mask-wearing indoors

LAS VEGAS (AP) — With COVID-19 cases rising again, the public health agency for metro Las Vegas is advising a return to wearing masks in public, indoor settings. The Southern Nevada Health District said in a news release Friday that Clark County is at a “high community level” of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave Clark County the designation based on recent rates of hospital admissions and bed occupancies for COVID-19. To help slow the virus’ spread, the health district this week also launched two vending machines carrying self-test kits. One machine is at the Regional Transportation Commission’s Bonneville Transit Center. The other is at Mesa View Regional Hospital.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
news3lv.com

Busy Las Vegas Blvd intersection to be closed for 25 hours

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One intersection on the south side of Las Vegas Blvd is being closed in order to complete scheduled repairs. Starting Sunday, June 12 at 4 a.m., Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed at Charleston Boulevard with lane restrictions approaching the Charleston Boulevard/Las Vegas Boulevard intersection through 5 a.m. Monday, June 23.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Broken A/C unit? City of Las Vegas has a program that may be able to help

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas said has a program where they can help people with replacing or fixing their air conditioning units. The Safe Home, Improvements Funding and Training program, also known as SHIFT, aids homeowners dealing with code enforcement-related issues as well as health and safety concerns.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy