Free baby formula event being held this weekend

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - HELP of Southern Nevada is holding a free baby formula event to aid parents who have been affected by the nationwide shortage.

The event is being held this Saturday from 8am-12pm at the Parkdale Recreation and Senior Center, 3200 Ferndale St (near Desert Inn and Mountain Vista).

HELP of Southern Nevada will be giving away baby formula to the first 800 people who have children up to 3-years-old. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last. Nestle NAN Pro Infant Powdered Formula is what will be handed out.

There is no pre-registration required, but parents or guardians must bring a government-issued ID and any proof of birth for the child such as a birth certificate, crib card, or custody/court documents. The parent and guardian’s name on the ID must match the name on the proof of birth.

In addition to the free formula giveaway, diapers, wipes, bottles, and car seat checks will also be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.