ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Free baby formula event being held this weekend

By Mitch Kelly
News Talk 840 KXNT
News Talk 840 KXNT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQ1ci_0g68tehu00

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - HELP of Southern Nevada is holding a free baby formula event to aid parents who have been affected by the nationwide shortage.

The event is being held this Saturday from 8am-12pm at the Parkdale Recreation and Senior Center, 3200 Ferndale St (near Desert Inn and Mountain Vista).

HELP of Southern Nevada will be giving away baby formula to the first 800 people who have children up to 3-years-old. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last. Nestle NAN Pro Infant Powdered Formula is what will be handed out.

There is no pre-registration required, but parents or guardians must bring a government-issued ID and any proof of birth for the child such as a birth certificate, crib card, or custody/court documents. The parent and guardian’s name on the ID must match the name on the proof of birth.

In addition to the free formula giveaway, diapers, wipes, bottles, and car seat checks will also be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox5 KVVU

IPOF to sell bracelets in honor of Las Vegas detective Justin Terry

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Injured Police Officers Fund will sell bracelets in honor of a Las Vegas detective who was killed after a beam fell onto a highway Friday morning. The IPOF said the bracelets will honor Detective Justin Terry, who died while on duty driving behind a tractor trailer on US 95 on June 10. The tractor trailer reportedly hit a beam at a construction project near Centennial Parkway, causing the beam to fall and land on Terry’s unmarked Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle while he was driving.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
Government
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Society
Clark County, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Government
Fox5 KVVU

Record home prices in Las Vegas area creates big demand for tiny homes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas home prices have set yet another record. The median home price is now $482,000, according to Las Vegas Realtors. Big prices are pushing demand for tiny homes with a tinier price. Tony Lopez started building tiny homes because of his own frustration with the cost of housing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Caesars Welcomes Something Unique to the Las Vegas Strip

You can't avoid Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report in Las Vegas. The coffee chain has locations inside a variety of Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report hotels and casinos as well as pretty much everywhere else on the Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Water waste patrols hit Henderson neighborhoods

US 95 SB reopens after beam falls onto highway killing LVMPD detective. A LVMPD detective was killed Friday after a beam fell onto the highway on US 95 SB in the northwest valley. Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:16 PM UTC. The US 95 Southbound will be closed until 8...
HENDERSON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Lvmpd#Id
Extra

Fun Things to Do Near Las Vegas

Las Vegas is popular tourist attraction, but there’s so much to do outside of The Strip. You could visit Laughlin or Boulder City, both of which have something for everybody!
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Las Vegas area health agency urges mask-wearing indoors

LAS VEGAS (AP) - With COVID-19 cases rising again, the public health agency for metro Las Vegas is advising a return to wearing masks in public, indoor settings. The Southern Nevada Health District said in a news release Friday that Clark County is at a “high community level” of the virus.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Vegas, cities we only vaguely care about post records amid Southwest heat wave

(AP) – Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver and California’s Death Valley have all posted record temperatures as dangerous heat sweeps over the American Southwest. The National Weather Service in Phoenix reported a temperature of 114 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, tying the record high for the date set back in 1918. Las Vegas tied a record for the day set in 1956, with temperatures soaring to 109 F. In Colorado, Denver hit 100 F (38 C), tying a record set in 2013 for both the high temperature and the earliest calendar day to reach 100 F. Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories were also issued for parts of Northern California through the Central Valley and down to the southeastern deserts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
lasvegasmagazine.com

Day Planner: Fill your calendar at Las Vegas Boulevard and Russell Road

There are a million things to do in Vegas … well, at least 999,999. It can be overwhelming, trying to narrow all your options down. That’s where we come in. In Las Vegas Magazine’s ongoing Day Planner series, we’ll take you to a different location in Las Vegas, and help you plan out your day; this week, let’s look at the south Strip area at the corner of Russell Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South. A quick tip: Wear comfy shoes between destinations, as it may be farther than you anticipate, slather on that sunscreen, stay hydrated, and build in some walking time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Huge Covid News

It started with March Madness and continued through the National Football League (NFL) Draft leading into what looks like a potentially record-setting summer. Las Vegas turned the corner on the covid pandemic and saw visitors flock to the Las Vegas Strip hotels operated by Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report, and others.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas local hits jackpot worth over 300K at Aliante Casino

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One lucky Las Vegas local has hit a massive six-figure jackpot at one North Las Vegas casino. The guest, who has lived in the Aliante area for over a decade, was playing IGT’s Game King video poker game with Sequential Royal Flush progressives at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Talk 840 KXNT

News Talk 840 KXNT

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
348
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

News & Talk 840 AM covers Las Vegas with news and talk, bringing Live and Local coverage all day of all Las Vegas's favorite teams.

 https://www.audacy.com/kxnt

Comments / 0

Community Policy