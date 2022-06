FLOOD WATCH for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, Flathead/Mission Valleys, Lower Clark Fork Region, Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, and the Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains from Saturday evening through Monday afternoon. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Rock and mud slides, debris flows, and landslips will be possible during this time.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO