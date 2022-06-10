ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Wolf Reminds Businesses Affected by Tropical Depression Ida to Apply for Federal Disaster Relief Loans

Small businesses, nonprofits, agricultural cooperatives in Berks, Chester, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, and Schuylkill counties may qualify. HARRISBURG, PA — Gov. Tom Wolf is reminding businesses in Berks, Chester, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, and Schuylkill counties impacted by Tropical Depression Ida that applications for U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) working capital...

www.mychesco.com

