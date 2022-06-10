ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 year-old dies after being pulled from pool last weekend

By Mitch Kelly
 3 days ago

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - A two-year-old girl has died following a drowning incident last Friday.

The girl’s identity has not yet been released.

Last Friday, June 3 police were called to a home on a report of a child drowning in a pool at a residence near Nellis and Owens. She was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, but passed away on Thursday

The death marks the second child drowning in less than a week. On Saturday, a six-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a home near Skye Canyon and Iron Mountain.

He was later identified as identified as Trevon Lee Miller Jr. of Las Vegas.

