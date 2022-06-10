Man serving life sentence mistakenly released from Sacramento County jail

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced that an inmate who was in custody at the Main Jail was mistakenly released Wednesday.

In a press conference Thursday, Sgt. Rod Grassmann said 28-year-old Shaquille Lash was released before 10:30 Wednesday night and was taken into custody again around 1 p.m. Thursday.

According to Grassmann, Lash was previously transferred and booked into custody at the Main Jail for alleged unemployment insurance fraud. Lash was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Grassmann said Lash was previously admitted to Tehachapi State Prison in May 2013 to serve life with the possibility of parole. He was sent to prison for convictions of carjacking, second-degree robbery with enhancements for committing a street-gang act, firearm possession and vehicle theft, Grassmann said.

“We believe and are investigating that a human error on the day shift was made during the booking process that made it appear to the night shift that Mr. Lash was eligible for release,” Grassmann said.

“We will be investigating if there was a procedural failure, human error, or a combination of both,” Grassmann continued. “Once we determine that, we will address each area.”

Lash was located in Stockton Thursday by the sheriff’s office, detectives and the officers from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilition, Grassmann said.

Grassmann said Lash is currently in police custody, but didn’t confirm if he’s currently behind bars at the Main Jail. Grassmann believes that Lash has ties to San Joaquin County.

“We are happy over the fact that Mr. Lash wasn’t able to commit any additional violent crimes while he was out,” Grassmann said. “It’s certainly a sigh of relief for everybody.”

