Peoria, IL

Peoria Black Man Gets Acquitted In Second Murder Trial By Defending Himself

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 4 days ago

Rarely if ever will a legal expert advise someone to represent themselves while on trial, especially if that person is facing murder charges.

Luck seemed to strike twice though for Marvin Sanders, a man who defended himself not too long ago on trial in Peoria County Circuit Court and ended up being found not guilty in connection to a fatal 2021 gas station shooting. This follows a mistrial from back in January after jurors deadlocked on convicting him the first time around.

Back in May, jurors took roughly 3 1/2 hours before coming back with the not guilty verdict. The murder victim, 31-year-old Jevon Gilliam, was killed almost three months to the day behind his brother, Robert Gilliam, Jr. Both incidents sadly proved to be due to gun violence. According to the Peoria Journal Star , Sanders was facing at least 45 years and possibly up to life in prison, not to mention a bond set at $1 million.

More background information below, via PJStar :

“Just before 11:30 p.m. Friday (Jan 29) , the ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system indicated that 24 rounds had been fired near the intersection of Southwest Adams Street and South Easton Avenue. Officers found a crime scene at Peoria One Stop gas station, 3203 SW Adams St., police said.

Two men were driven to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. One, Jevon Gilliam, died. The condition of the other man wasn’t immediately known. The other victim, Sanders, was treated and released. He was then questioned by police and arrested later Saturday morning.”

Sanders managed to convince the jury that he shot Gilliam in self-defense, also making note that it was the other three who were actually instigating the whole ordeal.

While not every case is this cut and dry, we’re just glad Marvin Sanders had his argument together well enough to avoid jail time in both trials. Also, props to the money he saved on lawyers!

NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAND TV

Man found guilty of murder to serve decades in prison

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man will serve decades in prison for a 2017 Springfield murder. Kortez Brown-Joiner of Springfield, who was 24 at the time of the shooting, admitted on March 16 to killing John Laprice Morgan, 26. On Thursday, he was sentenced to 38 years behind bars. Authorities...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Local 4 WHBF

ISP, Knox County Major Crime Task Force investigate Abingdon deaths

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 received a request on Friday, June 10, from Abingdon Police Chief Rick Pecsi to assist with a death investigation at a residence in Abingdon, Ill. A male and a female victim were found deceased on the scene. The Knox County Major Crimes Unit has been activated to investigate […]
ABINGDON, IL
hoiabc.com

Man dies after motorcycle accident in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ill. (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Washburn man has died, a week after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Marshall County. The Peoria County Coroner says around 12:30 PM on Saturday, June 4th, Deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were called to Route 251 at County Route 1000 for a single vehicle motorcycle accident involving one rider.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police seek help in locating fugitive

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive wanted for several crimes. Decatur Police said Ryan Day, 30, has several arrest warrants on charges that include violating an order of protection, driving under the influence, failing to register as a sex offender and criminal damage. People […]
DECATUR, IL
