ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rickey Smiley Unleashed: ‘You Don’t Have To Put Eggs In Your Macaroni and Cheese’ [WATCH]

By Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBs9K_0g68riJE00

Rickey Smiley wants to make one thing clear, tradition doesn’t always mean correct! When it comes to certain ways our parents & grandparents did things, it sometimes becomes ingrained within us.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

But one tradition Rickey is adamant about putting to an end, and he realizes plenty of people in the south will be upset with his statement, but “you don’t have to put eggs in your macaroni and cheese when you make it you don’t have to in a lot of people have stopped doing it & it must be stopped!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Listen to the hilarious breakdown on this morning’s Rickey Unleashed’ and let us know on social media if you agree with Rickey’s statement!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Ray J & Princess Love’s Loved Ones ‘Not Surprised’ They Reconciled 8 Mos. After Divorce Filing

When news broke that Ray J, 41, and Princess Love, 37, had rekindled their romance for a third time, their loved ones were “not surprised” one bit. A few sources close to the married couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how the pair’s inner circle knew they would find their way back to each other even after filing for divorce three different times.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Smiley
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Uzi Vert Can't Get Over How "Pretty" JT Was In Throwback Photo

Although their relationship has had viral moments that have thrust Lil Uzi Vert and JT into conversations that they may not want to engage in, the two Rap stars are happily in love. The pair have never shied away from sharing their loved up moments with their fans on social media—from kissy-faced photos to showing off the lavish gifts they purchased for one another. Like other famous couples, Uzi and JT have faced their fair share of controversies that have caused them to become trending topics, but Uzi wanted to remind the world that he stands ten toes down for his lady.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macaroni And Cheese#Macaroni Cheese#Mobile
SheKnows

Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Revealed She Gets Along With 'Only One' of Nick Cannon's Other Baby Mamas

Click here to read the full article. Nick Cannon has been claiming the spotlight ahead of his eighth child’s birth, whom he is expecting with model girlfriend Bre Tiesi. Since he has been honest about his insecurities raising so many children, the artist recently made headlines after revealing his vasectomy consultation, too. Now it’s time for Abby De La Rosa — DJ, former girlfriend, and father of Cannon’s twin sons, Zion and Zillon — to speak up about her relationship with Cannon’s other baby mamas as she enters into her third pregnancy. In a Jun. 8 OnlyFans post, De La Rosa...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Mo'Nique's Sister Go Off On Her Following D.L. Hughley Spat: "Stop The Madness"

Although Mo'Nique has since detailed her grievances with D.L. Hughley, many people are still struggling to understand her recent attacks on her peer. The internet world has carefully watched the fallout between Mo'Nique and Hughley, and it is a vicious exchange that was launched by the Oscar winner. Although Mo'Nique initially stated that she was upset about a headlining snafu that occurred during a comedy show in Detroit with Hughley, she later said that she took to the stage to disparage him because he made negative comments about her years ago.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Steps Out For Girls’ Night To Broadway Show In Gray & Black Outfits: Photos

Michelle Obama, 58, proved she can pull off casual and fancy looks during her weekend outings in the Big Apple! The former first lady was photographed coming out of The Pierre hotel in a gray vest over a black sleeveless top and gray cropped pants with snakeskin print sneakers on the afternoon of June 11. The next day, she was also spotted in an all black ensemble that included a button-down shirt over a matching top, flowing pants, and platform shoes.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s GF Bre Tiesi Shows Off Baby Bump In Sheer Shirt As He Claims More Kids Are On The Way

Nick Cannon will have enough kids to run his own Starbucks franchise when it’s all said and done, so whenever Bre Tiesi needs a cold drink, she won’t have to go far. Until that day comes, Bre, 31, will have to get her Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade – or whatever she was drinking when she was spotted Monday (June 6) – herself. The woman carrying Nick’s eighth child hit up a Starbucks in Calabasas while out with a friend. The model and real estate agent wore a mesh top that showed off every inch of her growing baby belly. The real estate agent also sported a black bra underneath and paired the top with some chic combat boots and a pair of black pants.
CALABASAS, CA
Vibe

Hear Kandi Burruss’s Unreleased Duet, “It’s You,” With Gerald Levert

Click here to read the full article. While Kandi Burruss is gearing up to film her new television series alongside her Xscape bandmates and SWV, the Grammy-winning songwriter surprised fans with a gem from her deep catalog. From a 2003 archive, Burruss has shared a previously unreleased duet with the late Gerald Levert. As heard in a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the singer confirmed her past romance with the crooner and released the full collaboration on her YouTube channel. The very specific, detailed tune puts all those bothersome characteristics from your partner that you wind up loving on...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jojo Zarur Says Kevin Gates Is Single

Kevin Gates stirred up a storm over the past few weeks. His brief encounter with Summer Walker at the club turned into a viral moment that prompted her boyfriend to respond on social media. This week, he and Jojo Zarur of Love & Hip-Hop Miami fame spurred up dating rumors, which led to even more speculation surrounding Gates' relationship status.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ari Fletcher Checks DJ Akademiks After He Calls Her "G Herbo's Baby Moms"

DJ Akademiks is a music and culture commentator who shares updates as they happen within the hip-hop industry. While he's known for his quick updates and credibility, the 31-year-old is often getting into drama because of his posts. Recently, he was caught in the middle of the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion case and had to reveal where he was getting his information from.
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Kevin Gates Releases New Song & Video ‘Intro’: Watch

Kevin Gates is preparing to release his new album Khaza and it looks like he’s in the mood for putting out a bunch of material before that. The album comes in a week on June 17th and he had social media talking with his freestyle over Kodak Black’s ‘Super Gremlin’ called ‘Super General‘ where he was shooting his shots at women like Beyonce, Nicki Minaj and Rubi Rose. Check it out here.
MUSIC
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy