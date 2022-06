If you live in New Jersey but struggle to find a place that prepares a good steak, this article might be for you. Based on what various customers have share online, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in New Jersey that are definitely worth a visit. Whether you just want to have a nice, casual meal with a friend or a family member or you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion, these steakhouses are all great options. Here's the list:

11 DAYS AGO