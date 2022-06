A man has been convicted of two counts of manslaughter in the killings of a Breckinridge Co. man and Elizabethtown man nearly two years ago near Custer. Robert Lee Johnson, 24, of Louisville, was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter in the August 2020 death of 45-year-old Steven R. Gann, of Garfield, and first-degree manslaughter in the death of 26-year-old Jacob R. Loeffler, of Elizabethtown, according to a report by WXBC.com.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO