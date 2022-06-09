ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Russia: Food poisoning outbreak linked to sushi rolls sickens 38 in Samara

By News Desk
outbreaknewstoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of people poisoned by rolls in the Samara region has grown to 38 people, according to Russian media. 25 people were hospitalized in the Togliatti City...

outbreaknewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
outbreaknewstoday.com

Norovirus implicated in Carnival Splendor outbreak

In a follow-up on the gastrointestinal outbreak that affected 93 people (passengers and crew) onboard a recent voyage of Carnival Cruise Line’s, Carnival Splendor, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now states that norovirus was the causative agent of the outbreak. Seventy-seven passengers and 16 crew members...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Three dead in Danish Listeria outbreak

Eight people in Denmark have been infected with Listeria in the space of two weeks and three have died. The Statens Serum Institut, Danish Veterinary and Food Administration (Fødevarestyrelsen) and DTU Food Institute are investigating to try and find the source of the outbreak. Five men and three women...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Poisoning#Samara#Sushi#Russian
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Popular Vitamin Causing The Human Eye To Attack Itself

Experts have warned that a popular vitamin supplement could raise the risk of BLINDNESS. Vitamin supplements are meant to provide the body with the vitamins it requires for maximum health. One problem with the pills is that they are not regulated, which means that many boosters have high concentrations of ingredients that could be harmful. Another common problem is inappropriate dosing. With some supplements, failure to follow the directions could result in “severe vision” loss.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Russia
BGR.com

Major cheese recall: 92 cheeses were recalled and they’re dangerous to eat

Listeria monocytogenes continues to be a cause of concern, as the bacteria triggered another product recall, this time involving several cheese products from Paris Brothers. The company issued a recall for eight varieties of cheeses that were sold in several states under various brands. In total, 92 different kinds of cheese products across a wide range of brands and retailers are included in the recall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent ham recall: If you bought this ham at Walmart, throw it out now

Consumers who purchased sliced Black Forest Ham from Walmart stores should be aware of an urgent new health alert. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) warns customers that the ready-to-eat (RTE) ham may not be fully cooked due to underprocessing. There’s no full recall in place for the Black Forest Ham, as it’s no longer available for purchase at Walmart stores. Otherwise, the USDA would have demanded a recall following the discovery.
INDIANA STATE
Daily Fort Worth

20-year-old fully vaccinated woman, who was hospitalized after the second Covid vaccine dose and still has symptoms months after the vaccination, has been expelled from campus for refusing to get booster shot

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus has been the very first variant of the virus that easily evades both natural and vaccine immunity. That’s the reason why many countries, including America, in the winter months set new record high number of Covid-19 cases despite decent vaccination rates and people with natural immunity who had previously recovered from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Massive bacon recall includes 90 tons that need to be thrown out

Whenever customers or manufacturers discover traces of foreign objects in food and drinks, recalls promptly follow. These can be particles of glass or metal that ended up in the goods during manufacturing. Consuming them can lead to injuries. That’s why you should always avoid any food or drink that might contain traces of metal or glass. With that in mind, you should make sure you don’t eat the Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon topping from this new recall. These meat products might contain metal, which can obviously harm you if you eat it.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy