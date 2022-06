In my dreams, the first instinct I learn is to never run,. In my dreams, prayers are not pledges of allegiance. The words of youth poet Eva Chen, a senior at Burlingame High School, echoed as she read her poem, “On Gun Violence” to a crowd of more than 100 people who stood before her listening on the plaza of the downtown library in Redwood City.

