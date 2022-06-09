ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Heat Wave to Bake San Diego Region This Weekend Everywhere But on the Coast

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
The sun rises over Encinitas on a hot morning. REUTERS/Mike Blake/file photo

A long-duration heat wave across Southern California this weekend is forecast to push temperatures into the 80s and 90s in most areas, and over 110 in the deserts, according to the National Weather Service office in San Diego.

“This long-duration heat wave will impact the inland valleys and deserts,” the weather service said. “Temperatures are forecast to peak Friday and Saturday for areas over and west of the mountains, and on Saturday for the deserts.”

Daytime relative humidity will drop into the teens, creating elevated fire weather conditions over the deserts and portions of the mountains.

Only the San Diego County coastal areas will be cool, thanks to patchy fog overnight and into the morning.

Highs on Friday will be 69 to 74 near the coast, 79 to 84 inland, 82 to 87 in the western valleys, 92 to 97 near the foothills, 91 to 99 in the mountains and 111 to 116 in the deserts.

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

