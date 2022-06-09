San Diego Host Families Needed for Teen Leadership Program

Hands of Peace participants. Courtesy photo

San Diego families are needed to serve as host families for Israeli, Palestinian and American youth participating in the Hands of Peace dialogue and leadership program in Carlsbad from July 6-25, the nonprofit announced Thursday.

Hands of Peace said it needs host families for 16 youth. The host families take youth to the program at a Carlsbad school and enjoy activities together in the evenings. Carpools are available in most cases. Doctor-monitored Covid protocols are in place and background checks are required.

Now in its eighth year in Carlsbad and 20th year in Chicago, Hands of Peace empowers American, Israeli, and Palestinian youth to be agents of change. During the Summer Program, young people participate in dialogues to find their voice as leaders, break down stereotypes and gain the knowledge and critical thinking skills to take steps toward peace in their home communities. Teen participants have undergone an extensive application process to be part of the program, show a desire to share their perspectives and work toward peace at home.

“Everyone we’ve hosted over the years has become part of our family,” said Kim Lande, a Cardiff resident, and Hands of Peace Board member whose daughters both participated in the summer program. “My family has changed because we’ve seen the impact of dialogue, listening and connection right in front of us through these incredible young people. It’s peace in action.”

To find out more about hosting a Hands of Peace participant this summer, contact Melanie Stanek, Hands of Peace Site Director at mstanek@handsofpeace.org.