WATCH: Tony Vitello previews Super Regional vs. Notre Dame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – An historic season came to a bitter end as top-ranked Tennessee was eliminated from the 2022 NCAA Baseball Championship following a 7-3 loss to No. 6/17 Notre Dame in the Knoxville super regional on Sunday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Fighting Irish (40-15) scored three...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Powered by an eight-run explosion in the fifth inning, top-ranked Tennessee evened its super regional series against No. 6/17 Notre Dame with a convincing 12-4 victory on Saturday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, forcing a winner-take-all game three on Sunday. The Big Orange blasted four long...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 1/1 Tennessee had its 11-game win streak snapped by No. 6/17 Notre Dame in game one of the NCAA Knoxville Super Regional, falling 8-6 on Friday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Fighting Irish (39-14) came out swinging, scoring runs in each of the first...
Vols also claim SEC Men’s All-Sports crown; Lady Vols finish second in women’s standings. Affirming an exceptional 2021-22 athletic year for the Big Orange, Tennessee has claimed its first SEC Overall All-Sports Championship, presented by USA Today Network. The “overall” all-sports championship signifies Tennessee’s dominance this year across...
The new Chief of Police for the Knoxville Police department is expected to be sworn in today (Monday). Paul Noel, former Deputy Superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department, will serve as KPD’s Chief after being offered the job by a unanimous vote among city leaders. In April, the...
Authorities are investigating a cabin fire in Sevier County. Sevier County fire officials responding to the large cabin fire near Pittman Center early Saturday morning at 3044 East Parkway. The small group of people that reported the fire, ran toward the home to check if anyone was inside but told...
Knox County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk today announced the appointment of several key leaders for the district. Dr. Keith Wilson will serve as Assistant Superintendent of Academics, with oversight of Learning and Literacy, Academic Supports, College and Career Readiness and District Regions 1 through 4. Dr. Wilson currently serves as the KCS director of Career and Technical Education.
