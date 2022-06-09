ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATCH: Tony Vitello previews Super Regional vs. Notre Dame

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello spoke about his top-ranked...

Related
Everything School: Tennessee Wins USA Today Network SEC All-Sports Title

Vols also claim SEC Men’s All-Sports crown; Lady Vols finish second in women’s standings. Affirming an exceptional 2021-22 athletic year for the Big Orange, Tennessee has claimed its first SEC Overall All-Sports Championship, presented by USA Today Network. The “overall” all-sports championship signifies Tennessee’s dominance this year across...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Knoxville Police Department is Expected to Swear In New Chief

The new Chief of Police for the Knoxville Police department is expected to be sworn in today (Monday). Paul Noel, former Deputy Superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department, will serve as KPD’s Chief after being offered the job by a unanimous vote among city leaders. In April, the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Authorities Are Investigating a Cabin Fire in Sevier County

Authorities are investigating a cabin fire in Sevier County. Sevier County fire officials responding to the large cabin fire near Pittman Center early Saturday morning at 3044 East Parkway. The small group of people that reported the fire, ran toward the home to check if anyone was inside but told...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
Knox County Schools New Superintendent Appoints Several Key Leaders for District

Knox County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk today announced the appointment of several key leaders for the district. Dr. Keith Wilson will serve as Assistant Superintendent of Academics, with oversight of Learning and Literacy, Academic Supports, College and Career Readiness and District Regions 1 through 4. Dr. Wilson currently serves as the KCS director of Career and Technical Education.
KNOX COUNTY, TN

