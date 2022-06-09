WATCH: Tony Vitello previews Super Regional vs. Notre Dame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Powered by an eight-run explosion in the fifth inning, top-ranked Tennessee evened its super regional series against No. 6/17 Notre Dame with a convincing 12-4 victory on Saturday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, forcing a winner-take-all game three on Sunday. The Big Orange blasted four long...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 1/1 Tennessee had its 11-game win streak snapped by No. 6/17 Notre Dame in game one of the NCAA Knoxville Super Regional, falling 8-6 on Friday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Fighting Irish (39-14) came out swinging, scoring runs in each of the first...
Vols also claim SEC Men’s All-Sports crown; Lady Vols finish second in women’s standings. Affirming an exceptional 2021-22 athletic year for the Big Orange, Tennessee has claimed its first SEC Overall All-Sports Championship, presented by USA Today Network. The “overall” all-sports championship signifies Tennessee’s dominance this year across...
Thanks to everyone that joined us at the Knoxville Expo Center for the second annual Sports Animal SportsFest presented by VisitMySmokies.com!. Below are some images from the event in case you want to see what you missed or relive some of the sights and sounds of the great day with our listeners and local businesses! We appreciate all the companies that were on-hand, guest speakers and staff for their contribution to this successful, unique event!
It’s Dollywood wristband time!!!! Tony & Kris 4 East Tennessee kicks off on Thursday, June 23rd! East Tennessee’s #1 morning radio show will travel to 4 East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Urgent Care locations in East Tennessee. Tony & Kris will broadcast their show live for 4 hours at each location and they are giving away over 1,000 Dollywood wristbands good for free admission on WIVK Day at Dollywood on Labor Day! Listen to Tony & Kris weekday mornings to find out where the next Dollywood wristband distribution location will be!
Tickets are $50 donation in advance (selecrt donate button above) or $65 at the door and include one prohibition cocktail, light bites, and a Roaring Twenties Good Time!. Step back a century for an evening at the Speakeasy. Enjoy a “Prohibition Craft Cocktail,” Hors d’oeuvres and some Blue Note style music!
The Knoxville Police department swears in a new Chief of Police. Paul Noel, former Deputy Superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department, will serve as KPD’s Chief after being offered the job by a unanimous vote among city leaders. In April, the city sent an offer letter to Noel...
Authorities are investigating a cabin fire in Sevier County. Sevier County fire officials responding to the large cabin fire near Pittman Center early Saturday morning at 3044 East Parkway. The small group of people that reported the fire, ran toward the home to check if anyone was inside but told...
Knox County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk today announced the appointment of several key leaders for the district. Dr. Keith Wilson will serve as Assistant Superintendent of Academics, with oversight of Learning and Literacy, Academic Supports, College and Career Readiness and District Regions 1 through 4. Dr. Wilson currently serves as the KCS director of Career and Technical Education.
