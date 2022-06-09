Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Lincoln, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 14:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Adams; Denver The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Denver County in northeastern Colorado North central Adams County in northeastern Colorado * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 216 PM MDT, a confirmed tornado was located over the north end of D.I.A grounds, but north of the Terminal and Concourses, or 20 miles northeast of Denver, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Denver and north central Adams Counties. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO